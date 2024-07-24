Man Utd transfer: There’s now a ‘concrete possibility’ Ten Hag re-signs as ‘deliberate’ ploy emerges

There is now a ‘concrete possibility’ that Man Utd re-sign Erik ten Hag favourite Sofyan Amrabat this summer from Fiorentina, according to reports.

The Morocco international did not have the best of seasons for the Red Devils last season as he spent a year on loan at the Premier League side from Fiorentina.

Amrabat made 21 appearances in the Premier League last season for Man Utd but only started on ten occasions as Ten Hag’s side finished eighth.

The 27-year-old played a key role in their 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Man City at the end of the season and now there are rumours he could return to Old Trafford this summer.

Earlier this week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United have informed Fiorentina that they will not trigger €20m buy option clause for Sofyan Amrabat.

“Told Man United remain interested in Amrabat and willing to discuss different conditions, as Erik ten Hag likes him. There’s interest also from other clubs.”

Football agent and intermediary Giulio Tedeschi thinks there is a good chance a deal gets done this summer with the Man Utd “solution” the “easiest” to complete.

“Right now, in my opinion there is a concrete possibility of bringing Amrabat back to Manchester United,” Tedeschi told Firenze Viola.

“In my opinion there was some doubt also because it was not known whether Ten Hag would stay. Now that it’s certain that he will stay, there are grounds to think about bringing Amrabat back even on loan with obligation, or at a lower figure. The United solution is the easiest.”

Tedeschi added: “I believe Amrabat’s renewal with Fiorentina until 2026 was done deliberately to help La Viola gain strength. It’s a tactic that clubs do to gain bargaining power. If it’s not €20m, it won’t even be €10m. It will be a mid-range figure, trying to maximize his sale.”

Italian website Tuttomercatoweb also have an update, they wrote:

‘The Red Devils are still evaluating the possibility of bringing Amrabat back to Ten Hag’s orders and are working on two possibilities: the first, the most likely, is a new onerous loan with right of redemption. ‘The second is a permanent purchase, but at lower figures than those agreed last summer. ‘Fiorentina, for its part, hopes to resolve this exit as soon as possible. And in the meantime, it is working on a new addition to the midfield.’

Speaking after the FA Cup final, Amrabat revealed that remaining at Old Trafford next season was “certainly an option” as he prepared for talks.

Amrabat said in May: “Do I already know what I’m going to do next year? No. We are going to talk. Staying is certainly an option. Look, I think it has been a very difficult season. For Manchester United it needs to be much better, and also for me personally.

“We are going to talk. Manchester United are the biggest club in the world, so who wouldn’t want to play football here? But all parties have to be happy with each other, so we will sit down now and see what happens.”