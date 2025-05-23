Man Utd ‘can’t afford not to consider’ return of £89m midfielder after being ‘harshly treated’

Man Utd should make move to re-sign former Red Devils midfielder Paul Pogba as they can’t “afford not to consider a move”, according to Dwight Yorke.

Pogba finds himself eligible to play professional football again after a two-year spell out the game for failing a drugs test and can be signed as a free agent.

Man Utd have not had a great time of it recently either with the Red Devils continuing their post-Sir Alex Ferguson decline.

It has reached a new low this season with the Red Devils currently 16th in the Premier League as they lost the Europa League final 1-0 to Tottenham on Wednesday and failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Pogba had a number of controversial moments in a Man Utd shirt with reports indicating he caused unrest in the dressing room at times.

But former Red Devils striker Yorke thinks the former Juventus midfielder would be a great addition at Man Utd on a free transfer, he said: “I think Paul is an option, looking at where the football club is at the moment.

“I don’t think United can afford not to consider a move for Pogba, because he’s coming back with a point to prove. It’s a second – maybe a third – chance for Pobga to show that he’s still one of the best, and he can do it at Manchester United.

“I think he still believes he’s been harshly treated over the last few years and by what’s happened. He’d get a platform at United to turn their fortunes around. There’s a lot to like about the transfer. You could sense that it might be the right occasion to take a punt on him. You’ve got to think a little deeper about what he’s bringing to the table. Look at what his motivation is now, and if he makes the current squad better.

“If I was in charge, giving him the chance to redeem himself on a huge stage, I would seriously consider it.”

Rio Ferdinand was in agreement with Yorke in February with the former Man Utd defender insisting he should be given the chance to train with the Red Devils and show what he’s made of.

Ferdinand said at the time: “You’d like to think he would [be going somewhere]. Surely he’s got to go somewhere.

“Pogba at United? I’d go come in and train with us and let’s see what you’ve got. I’d do that. I would’ve done that already. I’d say come in and get fit and let’s have a little look.

“Stormzy could be doing a little verse for the video now.”

