According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur standout Pedro Porro and his entourage are ‘convinced’ that Manchester United will try to sign him next year.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League and is being linked with several clubs across Europe.

The Portugal international had a spell at Man City earlier in his career but he left having failed to make a single senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Porro left Man City to join Sporting Lisbon in 2020 and had a great spell in Portugal under head coach Ruben Amorim.

His immense form for the Primeira Liga champions tempted Tottenham to sign him during the 2023 winter transfer window. His loan was made permanent for around £35m in the summer.

Porro has 20 goal involvements in his 67 appearances for Spurs across all competitions and has been heavily linked with Real Madrid in recent months.

READ: Ranking eight Man Utd stars facing Ruben Amorim ‘axe’ on chance of cash-in this January



The Tottenham star has been identified as an alternative to Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold and the North London outfit are said to be eyeing a ‘significant gain’ if they sell their prized asset.

Porro’s former manager – Amorim – has moved to the Premier League as he’s been appointed to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd.

Following this move, Man Utd have been linked with several current and former Sporting Lisbon stars. A report in Spain claims they are ‘interested’ in Porro.

The full-back’s entourage are said to be ‘convinced’ that Man Utd will ‘make an attempt to sign him’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim already above Mikel Arteta in Premier League manager rankings

👉 Man Utd make Liverpool target ‘top’ priority after Amorim demand; two mooted exits to ease ‘issue’

👉 Man Utd star ‘very disappointed’ as £41m exit option is revealed after ‘unhappy’ target rejected ‘offer’

There is reportedly an ‘excellent’ relationship between Amorim and Porro, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ‘won’t let him leave for less than’ 70 million euros (£58m).

United’s reported interest in Porro is somewhat surprising as Amorim already has Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui to choose from at right wing-back.

Earlier this month, Amorim hinted that he is unwilling to move away from his preferred 3-4-3 formation after arriving at Man Utd.

“I have to start from something I know very well and then develop that with the players,” Amorim said.

“We don’t have much time to train, there are many games, so I’ll start from a structure I know very well.”

On leaving Sporting Lisbon and joining Man Utd, he added: “I feel ready for the new challenge.

“I’m not naive, I know it’s going to be very different, very difficult. I’m at peace now, I can focus on my new job and I’m looking forward to starting tomorrow.”