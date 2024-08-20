Cristiano Ronaldo has the ‘passion and dedication’ to make shock Man Utd return

Cristiano Ronaldo has the “passion and dedication” to make another shock return to Man Utd, according to former Red Devils striker Louis Saha.

Ronaldo had two spells at Old Trafford, becoming a world-class player under Sir Alex Ferguson between 2003 and 2009 before returning in August 2021.

The second stint ended in tears, with the Portuguese superstar ripping the club and everyone associated with it a new one.

There is no chance the Red Devils’ new minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe brings Ronaldo back to the club but there is a chance the Portugal international comes back in a coaching role in the future.

And former Man Utd striker Saha reckons Ronaldo’s second spell will have “frustrated” the 39-year-old and is tipping the Al-Nassr striker to return to Old Trafford for a third time.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has the passion and dedication to return to Manchester United one day,” Saha told TVSporten.

“That could be as a coach or even a manager. His second spell didn’t end how everyone had hoped and you can see why that frustrated him.

“He didn’t see the same formula and didn’t see the passion from young players that he had been used to seeing.

“Now he will know that he needs to find a new way to communicate when he becomes a coach, which maybe isn’t as harsh or direct as it was when he was at the club.

“He will work out how to be successful and use all his knowledge to do that, we’ve seen Roy Keane go into management and have success.

“Cristiano will understand what he needs to do as a manager and I see no reason why he wouldn’t be a success.”

Man Utd got their season off to a good start with a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Old Trafford on Sunday with Harry Maguire helping the Red Devils to a clean sheet.

Maguire was in and out of the team last season and has been tipped to leave Man Utd on a number of occasions – but now the former Sheffield United centre-back is determined to take his chance in Erik ten Hag’s side.

Speaking over the weekend, Maguire said: “I feel good, I feel fit. Physically and mentally, I’m in a good place and yeah, I’m looking forward to a big season,” he told the club’s website.

“There’s so many games this season. I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of changes to come, game to game, in the starting 11.

“And when your turn is upon you, you need to take your chance. It’s one that we’ll need a big squad for.

“For myself, I feel fit and ready to go and looking forward to the season.

