Man Utd could seal ‘deadline-busting’ transfer of PL star with ‘permanent deal discussed’

Man Utd could yet seal a ‘deadline-busting’ deal to sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku with a ‘permanent’ transfer discussed, according reports.

The Red Devils have been linked with a loan move for the France international and a potential swap deal for Alejandro Garnacho was also mooted.

Speaking last weekend, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claimed there had been ‘concrete ideas’ about a potential Man Utd swap deal involving Garnacho and Chelsea star Nkunku.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As exclusively reported yesterday, there have been initial concrete ideas in recent days among all parties involved about a potential swap between Alejandro #Garnacho and Christopher #Nkunku. Nothing is advanced yet, but the topic has been explored. Both clubs are now in direct contact, and both players are open to a move. #MUFC #CFC Nkunku also has an agreement with Bayern.’

But transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted earlier this week that a “straight loan” without an obligation to buy at the end of the season would not appeal to Chelsea star Nkunku, who has scored 13 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions for the Blues this season.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Many questions today about the situation of Christopher Nkunku. For Nkunku, at the moment there are two opportunities, one is Bayern Munich, Nkunku will be open to going to Bayern, but the only way for Bayern is to include a player in the deal.

“Chelsea wanted Mathys Tel but at the moment there is no green light from Mathys Tel to leave Bayern, let’s see if they can change his mind. There is still a possibility for Mathys Tel to leave but he has Chelsea, and many clubs that want to sign him on loan.

“So the situation could be open in the next days but at the moment still no breakthrough in talks between Mathys Tel and Bayern about what he wants to do.

“And the other option for Christopher Nkunku is Manchester United, something discussed at the beginning of the market. But my understanding is that Christopher Nkunku is not that open, at the moment, to a straight loan.

“So when you see reports on Nkunku going on loan to Man Utd, if it’s a loan with obligation, a permanent transfer, Christopher Nkunku could be open. If it’s a straight loan or not guaranteed obligation then at this moment in time not sure this deal could happen.

“So let’s see what happens with Nkunku, Garnacho and for sure Man Utd and Chelsea will be in touch this week to discuss opportunities. But the Nkunku situation is not that easy in terms of formula, so they need to clarify that.”

On Thursday, Man Utd were given “no chance” of striking a permanent deal for Nkunku this month because of their financial situation – but former Red Devils chief scout Mick Brown has revealed the Frenchman is “highly thought of” at Old Trafford and there could still be a deal.

Brown told Football Insider, who claim a ‘deadline-busting’ deal for Nkunku could be on: “I watched him play against Man City for Leipzig a couple of years ago. He scored a hattrick and his team lost 6-3, but he was very, very eye-catching that day.

“He played not as a centre-forward or a wide man, but almost as a third forward inside on the right, similar to the type of role Amorim uses.

“It’s not quite happened for him at Chelsea, but that could be said for a few of their players. But he’s highly thought of at United and he’s one of the names they’ve been looking at.

“It looks as if Rashford is going to leave after Amorim’s recent comments, so that’s going to free up some space which they’ll want to fill.

“So Nkunku, I think he’d do a good job at United if they can get a deal done.

“Whether that happens on loan or a permanent deal remains to be seen because both have been discussed.”