Man Utd deal falls to pieces over ‘major red flag’ with Sancho ‘agreement in the next week’

Man Utd have pulled out of a deal to sign former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin over a ‘major red flag’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new centre-forward this summer after their terrible performance in the Premier League last term under Ruben Amorim.

Only four Premier League sides, namely Everton, Southampton, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, scored fewer goals than Man Utd last term, as they finished 15th in the table.

Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund scored seven Premier League goals between them as the Man Utd duo came in for a lot of criticism.

Man Utd seemed to have a chance in the race to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres this summer but Arsenal recently took a clear lead and look set to seal a deal for the Sweden international.

The Red Devils have already signed Matheus Cunha to improve their attack in a £62.5m deal from Wolves, while Man Utd are bidding hard for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo.

However, without sales, it remains unclear how much Man Utd would be able to continue spending on a new striker with the Red Devils linked to Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer in a cost-saving transfer.

But GiveMeSport now claim that, after being ‘offered the chance to sign’ Calvert-Lewin, ‘any potential deal is off as influential figures stopped short of engaging in prolonged discussions due to identifying his injury record as a major red flag when going in search of fresh firepower’.

It is claimed that Man Utd ‘have concerns about the amount of time Calvert-Lewin has spent on the treatment table in recent seasons’ and the Red Devils ‘have not held talks over the terms Calvert-Lewin is seeking despite being long-term admirers’.

In more positive news for Man Utd fans, the Red Devils could be edging closer to offloading Jadon Sancho with journalist Graeme Bailey that Juventus’ new general manager Damien Comolli is confident he can “can strike an agreement in the next week” for the England international.

Bailey told United In Focus: “We are told that Juventus’ new general manager Damien Comolli believes he has made progress on the deal. He feels that Sancho has agreed to a wage drop whilst also securing a suitable pay-off from Man United. He believes Juventus are well-placed to secure a deal.

“We understand that United feel they are doing their part to secure his move – Comolli believes that United are willing to go further than merely dropping their price.

“He is of the understanding that Sancho wants to move to Turin, and we are told by sources close to the player that he does think Juventus would be an interesting move.

“Comolli is accelerating talks, and he believes he can strike an agreement in the next week, as long as talks continue as they are.”