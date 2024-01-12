Huge Man Utd transfer decision ‘opens door’ for Ten Hag to sign £26m ‘new desire’

Sofyan Amrabat could be replace by Youssouf Fofana in the summer.

Man Utd have decided not to take up their purchase option on Sofyan Amrabat after being unimpressed by his performances, according to reports.

The Red Devils are yet to make a new signing in the January transfer window despite reports Erik ten Hag wants as many as three new signings.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent deal to take on 25 per cent of the club has thrown some uncertainty over their plans for January with the British billionaire planning to take over footballing operations once his deal has been ratified by the Premier League.

Ratcliffe wants to appoint a sporting director and any big deals are seemingly unlikely to go through in January unless the INEOS founder gives the green light.

One thing Ratcliffe and his team have already decided on is the future of Amrabat, who signed for Man Utd in the summer on loan from Fiorentina.

Man Utd retain an option to buy him for €20m plus another €5m in add-ons – but Spanish publication Fichajes insist that the Red Devils hierarchy ‘resisted a purchase option’ for Amrabat – who has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season – and will now look at other options ahead of the summer.

Their decision to not retain the Morocco international will ‘open the door to new options’ with France international Youssouf Fofana ‘being presented as a possible long-term replacement for Casemiro’.

Fichajes add that ‘the exit door seems to be opening’ for both Amrabat and Casemiro at Old Trafford with Man Utd hoping the departure of the latter would ‘alleviate the wage bill’.

And Man Utd now ‘have their sights set’ on Monaco midfielder Fofana – who is valued at around €30m (£26m) – with the Frenchman Ten Hag’s ‘new desire’ as the Red Devils continue to ‘monitor him closely’.

Another Spanish publication, Nacional, also insist that Man Utd will not take up the option to buy Amrabat at the end of the season with Barcelona now interested in signing the midfielder.

La Liga giants Barcelona now ‘have a new opportunity to recruit the 27-year-old midfielder’ after being offered him before Man Utd decided to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The report adds that Amrabat – who is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco – ‘may end up being the one chosen by Deco to reinforce the core’ as Barcelona see him as a potential ‘low cost alternative to Joshua Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi’.