According to reports, Manchester United have already ‘made a decision’ on signing a new wing-back after missing out on Geovany Quenda.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has faced huge difficulties at Man Utd since replacing Erik ten Hag at the end of last year.

Man Utd have arguably been worse under Amorim than Ten Hag as they sit 11th in our Premier League calendar year table. They need to win the Europa League to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 formation as his squad is not suited to this system. This makes this summer’s window particularly important for Man Utd, who were heavily linked with Quenda before he decided to join Premier League rivals Chelsea.

Wing-backs are vital to Amorim’s formation and Quenda shone on the right flank after the United boss handed him his senior debut for Sporting Lisbon.

The 17-year-old would have been the perfect long-term signing for Man Utd, but Chelsea hijacked the deal for two key reasons.

Having signed Patrick Dorgu in January to play at left wing-back, Man Utd need to add a right wing-back, but a report from GiveMeSport claims they are ‘reassessing their plans’ after the Quenda ‘blow’.

‘Manchester United are not seeking a direct alternative to Quenda after coming to terms with missing out in the race for his services. ‘According to GMS sources, the decision has been made to focus on landing an exciting talent who has similar attacking traits instead of finding someone who can feature in exactly the same position.’

‘GMS sources have been informed that Manchester United are expected to focus on bringing in another option boasting similar creativity to Quenda rather than an attack-minded wide man capable of being deployed at wing-back. ‘Manchester United’s failed pursuit of Quenda could result in Amad Diallo becoming more of a consideration on the right flank when he returns from injury ahead of next season, GMS sources have learned, even though there has been a desire to hand him an attacking midfield role after flourishing since the change of system.’

Man Utd also need to prioritise the signing of a new striker as they are in the relegation zone for Premier League forward options.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee would surely welcome a new signing and German journalist Floran Plettenberg has named four of their targets.

He said: “Manchester United are looking to strengthen their attack in the summer and are intensively scouting the market. Talks have already begun.

“From the Bundesliga, the Red Devils are closely monitoring Hugo #Ekitike and Benjamin #Sesko. Viktor #Gyökeres and Victor #Osimhen remain high on their list.”