Man Utd told transfer for ‘quality’ PL star would be ‘extremely dangerous’ and ‘risky’

It would be “extremely dangerous” for Man Utd to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the summer, according to former Red Devils striker Louis Saha.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side currently 14th in the table ahead of their final four matches of the season.

Amorim’s current squad will go down as the worst Man Utd side to play in the Premier League era, even if they were to win all of their last four games.

They do have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League this season if they can win the Europa League with Athletic Bilbao standing between Man Utd and a place in the final.

And they are already identifying transfer targets with Wolves’ Matheus Cunha and Ipswich’s Delap emerging as their top targets in attack ahead of the summer window.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have only scored seven Premier League goals between them this term and there have been calls for Man Utd to invest in a top striker.

Delap, who would cost around £30m, is now proven in the Premier League with the 22-year-old contributing 12 goals and two assists in 33 appearances this season.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna insists that Delap has the capability to play for some of the “biggest clubs in the world” if he leaves in the summer.

McKenna told reporters recently: “I don’t know who it would be accepted by, because that’s not by myself or Ipswich.

“Liam’s focus is still here and finishing the season as strong as possible. As I’ve said before, I think there’s certainly a possibility that he’s an Ipswich player next year.

“I don’t think anything’s decided in anyone’s mind. But can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can. I fully believe that.

“He’s already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that have really been fighting for everything. I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level.

“He’s happy and he’s developing really well here. He has the potential. I think he will, in his career, go on to do some really, really good things.”

But Saha insists that a deal for Delap would be “extremely dangerous” for Man Utd and insists a transfer for the Englishman is “a gamble that isn’t worth taking”.

Saha told Mega Dice: “It would be extremely dangerous, risky even, for United to put all their faith in a youngster like Liam Delap.

“Even if he’s a quality player, for me, it’s a gamble that isn’t worth taking.

“It’s his first season, where he’s confirming his talent in the Premier League. We definitely can see his quality, and the guy is a very intelligent player for his age, but he’s still learning, and he’s understanding how to cope with certain types of tactics and certain types of pressure.

“Bringing in another youngster like Rasmus [Hojlund], even if he has the advantage of being in the Premier League already, I think it’s a gamble.”