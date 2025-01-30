Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Patrick Dorgu’s move to Manchester United has been delayed as his medical has been “re-scheduled”.

The Red Devils are yet to make a January signing, but they are closing in on their first addition.

Old Trafford chiefs have largely been focused on outgoings this month as they have looked to raise funds for a much-needed rebuild under head coach Ruben Amorim.

However, Man Utd have still been in the market for signings and their priority is to sign a new left wing-back.

Amorim cannot rely on injury-prone pair Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, so Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui have often filled in and played in an unnatural position.

The Premier League giants have been linked with several potential targets, but 20-year-old Dorgu has been chosen as their preferred signing.

READ: Marcus Rashford ‘spotted’ at work as ‘medical booked’ amid Ruben Amorim ‘knife’



The Denmark international has been enjoying a breakout season for Lecce as he’s grabbed four goal involvements in his 21 Serie A appearances.

Man Utd failed with a couple of bids for Dorgu before Romano revealed on Tuesday that a “verbal agreement” had been reached.

He said: ‘Patrick Dorgu to Manchester United, here we go!

‘Verbal agreement in place with Lecce, documents to be checked in next 24h.

‘Fee will be €30m plus €5m in add-ons not guaranteed.

‘Long term contract agreed days ago with the player…and first signing for Ruben Amorim.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd given ‘no chance’ of signing Chelsea star permanently as transfer hinges on ‘big if’

👉 Man Utd make shock move for second Bayern star amid Tel doubts as ‘advantage’ revealed’

👉 Marcus Rashford being ‘forced out’ of Man Utd for ‘survival’ of club?

Despite this, Dorgu’s move to Man Utd is yet to be completed and Romano confirmed on Thursday afternoon that there has been a delay.

He said: ‘Patrick Dorgu’s medical at Manchester United to be re-scheduled as could now take place over the weekend.

‘No issues or problems as a deal has been agreed but just due to documents/contracts Dorgu’s expected to fly to England over the weekend.’

Before Romano’s update, a report in Italy revealed ‘bonuses’ as the main reason why the announcement of the signing ‘could be delayed’