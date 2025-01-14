Man Utd transfer: Left-back ‘completes medical’ as Red Devils ‘beat’ Arsenal to Amorim’s first signing

Ruben Amorim has secured his first signing as Man Utd manager with the Red Devils beating off competition from Arsenal to sign Cerro Porteno left-back Diego Leon, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been having a poor season with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table after 20 matches.

Amorim had been struggling to turn around results and performances after replacing Erik ten Hag in November with Man Utd in a similar position when he took over.

However, their performances in their last two matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and Arsenal in the FA Cup have been a lot more promising.

Man Utd held Premier League leaders Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield, while they beat Arsenal 5-3 on penalties to move into the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

And now attention has turned to offloading some players who don’t want to be at Old Trafford and helping Amorim by attempting to recruit some reinforcements.

His first signing will not arrive until the summer, though, with Man Utd lining up a £7m move for teenage left-back Leon from Cerro Porteno.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five steps to Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United for £86m in Paul Pogba repeat

👉 Napoli make first ‘offer’ of £38m for Man Utd star as Kvaratskhelia ‘nears PSG transfer’

👉 Man Utd star facing ban after FA Cup brawl in penalty shootout win over Arsenal

The Daily Telegraph has confirmed that the young Paraguayan has completed a medical ahead of a likely summer move.

‘Having flown into Manchester over the weekend, the 17-year-old Paraguayan left-back was undergoing a medical at United on Monday before signing a pre-contract agreement with the club ahead of a projected £7 million summer move. ‘León will spend the remainder of the season with his club Cerro Porteño in Paraguay with the expectation of then formally joining United on July 1, by which time he will be 18. ‘United are understood to be paying an initial £3.3 million fee with a further £820,000 in achievable add-ons. Cerro Porteño will be in line for further £2.87 million depending on León hitting a number of harder targets. He is expected to sign a five-year contract in the summer with the option of another year.’

Speaking on Friday, Amorim played down the chances of Man Utd bringing in new players during the January transfer window.

Amorim told a news conference: “I don’t remember saying clearly that I want new players.

“What I said is sometimes the profile for this system is different and the players come here with a different idea of how to play. I don’t remember saying that so clearly that I want new players.”

Amorim later added: “Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players we build for this club but we know what position the club is in at the moment.

“We will see. I really like the players, especially the guys from the academy.

“I really love my players, I want to keep them, especially the talented ones. It’s a hard moment, I am really happy with Kobbie, he is improving.”