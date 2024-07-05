Ratcliffe ‘upset’ as Man Utd transfer is doomed to fail; Monday meeting key to £30m deal

Sir Jim Ratcliffe can not bring Jean-Clair Todibo to Man Utd due to UEFA ruling

Man Utd are doomed to fail in their legal battle against UEFA’s decision to block their transfer for Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo, according to former Everton CEO Keith Wyness.

Todibo has been linked with a move to the Red Devils over the past 12 months with speculation ramping up since Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who also owns French club Nice – bought 27.7 per cent of Man Utd from the Glazer family.

Despite widespread reports insisting that Man Utd want to sign Todibo this summer as they look to sign at least one new centre-back, the deal has been in doubt as the Premier League side and Nice share the same ownership.

And Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri reported last week that Man Utd have appointed a lawyer to attempt to push through a deal for Todibo this summer.

Tavolieri wrote on X: “EXCL. INEOS wants to complete the transfer of Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United!

“The English company specializing in the chemicals sector is contesting the regulations put in place and has hired Swiss lawyer Gianpaolo Monteneri to plead before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in favor of the arrival of the defender #OGCNice at #MUFC … Wait&See. #mercato.”

And now former Everton CEO Wyness insists he was surprised that Man Utd seem to have taken legal action so soon.

Wyness told Football Insider: “It’s strange to see them go legal against Uefa so quickly on this.

“I don’t think they’re going to see much success. It’s obvious that Ratcliffe is upset with the dual ownership issue.

“He seems to be fighting a lot of different issues on a lot of different fronts, and I’m surprised he’s added to that by picking a fight with Uefa.

“I’d have thought there would be bigger things to fight Uefa on, but he’s not likely to have much success here – unless there is some extenuating circumstance that goes beyond the rules.

“But I don’t see it – they’re in a losing position here.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Mason Greenwood ‘says yes’ to ‘only favoured’ transfer as Man Utd receive improved offer

👉 Man Utd: Ashworth makes Fernandes decision as new sporting director ‘plots £200m transfer cull’

👉 Man Utd could have signed £335m quartet for under £6m as report reveals recruitment blunders

Man Utd are looking to sell a number of players to boost their summer transfer budget with the Red Devils putting Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho up for sale.

Greenwood has been linked with a number of Italian and Spanish clubs after spending last season on loan at La Liga outfit Getafe, impressing with eight goals and six assists in 33 league appearances.

And now reports in Italy claim that Man Utd have turned down an offer of €20m plus 50 per cent of any future sale for Greenwood from Lazio as the Red Devils look for around €35m.

A meeting on Monday is said to be key to finding a resolution to the gap in valuations with Man Utd looking to have Greenwood off their books before the start of pre-season.

READ NEXT: England: Ferdinand jokes he’d ‘walk’ home ‘from Germany’ if Man Utd star ‘doesn’t start’ v Switzerland