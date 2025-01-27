Dorgu receives brutal review ahead of potential Man Utd transfer: ‘One mistake after another’

Potential new Man Utd signing Patrick Dorgu has received a brutal review of his performance over the weekend after agreeing terms with the Red Devils.

The Red Devils are looking to step up talks to sign the Denmark international this week as the January transfer deadline approaches for new signings.

Man Utd have made two bids for Dorgu as they look to provide Ruben Amorim with the left wing-back that he desires before the deadline.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier on Monday that Man Utd are lining up a third offer for Dorgu as they aim to ramp up talks this week.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United are set to approach Lecce again early this week for Patrick Dorgu. Add-ons will be key part of the final proposal to get closer to Lecce’s request (€40m price tag). Dorgu has already agreed terms with Manchester United, Napoli are keen on summer move.”

Lecce manager Marco Giampaolo praised Dorgu for his application over the past week after he became “a bit distracted” following the initial rumours of a potential move to Man Utd surfaced.

Giampaolo said: “This week he was good, last week he was a bit distracted. He is 20 years old, everyone is talking about him, the best European teams are calling for him, it’s normal and he’s human.

“However, he is very mature. Last week he certainly had a drop in attention, but in the last few days I have seen him well, I have spoken to him and I don’t think the transfer market is upsetting him.”

Lecce were thrashed 4-0 by Inter Milan at home on Sunday to leave them just above the relegation zone and Italian website Tuttomercatoweb gave Dorgu a 4.5 out of 10 rating and picked him out for ‘one mistake after another’.

Tuttomercatoweb wrote: ‘United want to take him to the Premier League, this unfortunate evening is not the best spot to sell him. He pushes, but in the back he makes one mistake after another: the one on the Nerazzurri’s second goal was a serious one.’

Nordsjaelland technical director Alexander Riget has a lot of positive words about Dorgu, though, with the Danish club nurturing his talent before he moved to Serie A in 2023.

Many of the modern day players at Man Utd have often been criticised for their lifestyle away from Old Trafford but Riget insists Dorgu is only interested in football.

Riget told Sport Witness: “The community and so on is developing with a lot of social media nowadays. He’s not that kind of personality.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Brutal from Ruben Amorim: I’d rather pick 63-year-old GK coach than Rashford

👉 Ferdinand slams Man Utd star despite victory over Fulham: ‘A few fingers pointed at him’

👉 Man Utd ‘discussing’ £70m bid for Chelsea forward after ‘talks with intermediaries’

“He was really a football player. Like when the other players do something on the weekend, he was playing football with his brothers and sister. So he’s a real football player. He was always having a ball at his feet.”

Riget added: “He’s also quite a silent guy. He is not one who is speaking a lot but he’s always been very determined.

“He has been in a group of players at Nordsjælland where he was not standing out, but he was a good player because we could see quite good potential in him.”

And Riget reckons Denmark international Dorgu could be a good fit at Man Utd as he possesses the correct mentality to succeed at a big club.

Riget continued: “I’m not surprised from his mentality and personality that he can do it.

“Because he has never been a player who has been nervous before a game or anxious about it. I will say he is very uncomplicated. He is always like – put me on the pitch and then I will perform.

“That’s a good asset to have if you want to become a football player and I’m not surprised that he has been capable of taking the steps from a mental perspective because he’s just playing football and doing the job.”