Jadon Sancho has been linked with moves to Dortmund and Juventus.

Borussia Dortmund are back in for Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho as the Red Devils set their asking price for the Juventus target, according to reports.

Chelsea refused to take up their option to buy Sancho in the summer after he spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Stamford Bridge from Man Utd.

The Blues had to pay around £5m as a penalty fee and now Man Utd are looking to offload the winger elsewhere this summer with Serie A giants Juventus interested.

Juventus have been the main potential suitors for Sancho for weeks with a swap deal involving one of three players mooted, while Fabrizio Romano insisted a deal could be tricky to complete.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in recent weeks: “The real point, the real issue is that Juventus don’t want to cover the whole salary of Jadon Sancho, that’s going to be almost impossible.

“So a salary request change for Juventus-Sancho topic is going to be kind of complicated for the upcoming days and weeks. So let’s see what happens with the salary, Juventus interest is confirmed, Juventus call are confirmed.”

READ: Chelsea and Liverpool dominate top 10 genius Premier League player sales this summer

Sancho spent half a season back on loan at Borussia Dortmund in the 2023/24 season and now the Bundesliga side are back in for the Man Utd winger.

Sky Germany reporter Patrick Berger wrote on X: ‘#BVB is once again dealing with Jadon Sancho (25/ ). The topic is still being discussed internally and is not entirely closed. Manchester United is said to be demanding around €18-20m.’

And now the Daily Mail claims that Man Utd ‘would accept a reduced price for Sancho of between £15m and £17m amid interest from Juventus and his old club Borussia Dortmund’.

Man Utd are ‘prepared to lower the asking price for a player who is entering the last year of his contract and earns £275,000-a-week’ and Juventus have ‘been tracking him for much of the summer’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘narrow down’ striker search to ‘two names’ as INEOS ‘rule out’ Onana replacement

👉 Manchester United keep or sell: Amorim to offload Hojlund alongside Garnacho, Sancho, Antony

👉 Man Utd make ‘initial offer’ for £43m star who is ‘pushing to leave’ and work with Amorim

However, the report in Daily Mail adds that both Juventus and Dortmund ‘may favour a loan move’ for Sancho.

Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini claimed a week ago that he is not convinced that Sancho would start in Juventus’ best team next season if a move goes through.

Sabatini told Tuttomercatoweb: “To me, Sancho is a player who… I mean, the starter is Conceição on one side and Yildiz on the other.

“If you’re referring to Juventus, for me he’s a player who’s missed a lot of opportunities, and since he’s 25, 26, 27 years old—I don’t know exactly how old Sancho is now—in my opinion, he’s a player who doesn’t start for Juventus, Conceição starts, just to be clear.”