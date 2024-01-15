Man Utd transfer: Sancho exit doubts emerge as Romano reveals why Hannibal snubbed Everton ‘hijack’

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl doubts Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho will be playing for the German side next season.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the season before Erik ten Hag left him out of their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Ten Hag told reporters that Sancho had been omitted because of his poor performances in training – but the England international took to social media to deny that and claim he’d been made a “scapegoat” over their start to the season.

Sancho took the post down but refused to apologise to Ten Hag and the Man Utd boss subsequently banned the 23-year-old from the club’s first-team facilities.

That led to rumours that Sancho would leave in the January transfer window and last week he completed a loan return to Dortmund until the end of the season.

But Dortmund sporting director Kehl has already raised doubts that Sancho will be there beyond the end of the campaign as he anticipates that “other clubs will likely become active” if “the player develops as we hope”.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions on Manchester United 2-2 Tottenham: Bentancur, Hojlund to Rashford, Werner, Ten Hag

When asked what will happen in the summer, Kehl told Sky Germany: “We will see… Realistically, the chance of Sancho playing for Dortmund in the next season isn’t very high. There was no possibility, in any form economically feasible for us, to secure an option to buy.”

Kehl added: “The salary is one thing, the transfer package is another. If the player develops as we hope, in the summer, other clubs will likely become active. He might then be a category of player that could be challenging for Borussia Dortmund in terms of feasibility.”

Hannibal Mejbri has also on the verge of leaving Man Utd with the Tunisia international set to join Sevilla – who beat Everton to his signature – on loan until the end of the season with the La Liga side having an option to buy the midfielder in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “As reported yesterday, it’s ‘here we go’ for Hannibal Mejbri to leave Manchester United for a loan move to Sevilla. He has travelled to Spain after the loan deal was approved by Man United, and there will be the option for Sevilla to buy Hannibal in June for €20m – there will also be NO buy-back clause for United if that permanent deal goes through.

“I think this looks like a very good loan for Hannibal at this stage of his career. Sevilla will give him some space, it’s an important club in difficult situation so some pressure can also help him to grow.

“As I previously mentioned, Everton were also keen on the player and tried to hijack the deal but I’m told Sevilla already wanted him in August, so this insistence made the difference as they really wanted Hannibal strongly.”