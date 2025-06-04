Man Utd transfer ‘doubts’ emerge with ‘no unanimous enthusiasm’ in Barcelona dressing room

Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford could miss out on his dream transfer to Barcelona this summer as the Catalan giants are now uncertain over a move, acccording to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to make major improvements to their squad in the summer transfer window after a terrible season in the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim’s side finished 15th in the Premier League after the Portuguese head coach failed to improve performances or results after replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Amorim did guide Man Utd to the final of the Europa League, where they lost to Tottenham 1-0 in the final, with Man Utd missing out on Champions League football.

The Red Devils will need to be clever in the summer transfer window in order to strengthen their squad with £62.5m already spent on bringing in Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

But Amorim needs a lot more than that to get Man Utd challenging towards the top of the Premier League again and the sale of players will be key to bring in desired reinforcements.

READ: Mediawatch: Bruno Fernandes ‘finally’ ‘breaks silence’ as Marcus Rashford ‘surprise’ deals Man Utd huge blow

There have been rumours that Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho and more could be sold this summer.

Rashford is one of the most likely to be sold as he left in the winter transfer window to join Aston Villa on loan after falling out with Man Utd boss Amorim.

The England international has a number of clubs interested in his services but many of them would want to take Rashford on a loan until the end of the season.

It has been previously revealed that Barcelona would be Rashford’s ‘dream’ destination this summer but now reports in Spain claim that ‘there’s no unanimous enthusiasm for his possible arrival in the locker room’ with boss Hansi Flick having ‘doubts’ over his arrival.

MORE ON MANCHESTER UNITED ON F365

👉 Man Utd making ‘best’ moves with £125m swoop already explained by Neville ‘policy’

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Sancho, Antony bottom five, Ronaldo 7th; Mbeumo next?

👉 Man Utd star Fernandes reveals Amorim asked him ‘not to go’ as huge Saudi move shot down

Barcelona head coach Flick ‘considers him to be an inconsistent player’ and ‘prefers more stable and consistent profiles’ which is why Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has now emerged as his ‘priority’.

The report adds that ‘there are also voices in the locker room that aren’t happy with Rashford’s arrival’ with senior players believing Man Utd forward Rashford ‘doesn’t improve on what’s already there, especially considering the recent performances of players like Raphinha or the growth of Lamine Yamal’.

While ‘players with influence in the dressing room believe that players like Nico Williams and Luis Díaz would represent a real improvement on the flanks.’

Despite all that, Rashford ‘remains an option’ for Barcelona this summer but ‘would only be considered if it comes on loan with an option to buy or through a reduced-price transfer’.