Man Utd deal that was ‘100% confirmed’ now ‘stalled’ amid medical concerns

A Man Utd deal that was apparently ‘100 per cent confirmed’ for Atalanta midfielder Ederson is now ‘stalling’, according to reports.

The Red Devils are looking to sign two or three midfielders this summer as they look to give Michael Carrick the tools he needs to build on last season’s success.

Carrick managed to guide Man Utd to a third-placed finish in the Premier League and secure their participation in next season’s Champions League.

It will provide a lucrative boost to the Old Trafford revenues and now Man Utd have already made a number of attempts to improve their midfield this summer.

One transfer that was believed to be ‘100 per cent completed’ was a deal for Atalanta’s Ederson with Fabrizio Romano confirming the news last month.

Romano wrote on X on June 6: ‘Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson.

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‘All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

‘First signing: 100% confirmed.’

The Italian transfer insider maintains his stance that there is an agreement in place between all the relevant parties – but his latest update seemed a bit unsure about Ederson’s medical in England.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Ederson will undergo a medical this week, so it will be this week at Manchester United. There will be Ederson taking a medical in the UK, because Man United made the first check in the US, and they want to do more checks with their own staff in England. At the moment, the deal is still not confirmed.

“So today I can tell you, Ederson to Man United, here we go. In the sense of what I told you in June, agreement between all parties, the player is having a medical, it’s all agreed verbally, but to tell you, is Ederson to Manchester United closed, signed, completed? Not yet at this stage, not yet. And we have to be careful, because there is a medical to do in England, and Man United will then communicate to Atalanta and to the player what they feel about that medical.”

Is a Man Utd deal for Ederson stalling?

That comes after ESPN Brasil journalist Felipe Silva insisted that a deal for Ederson has now ‘stalled’ while confirming that Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos is heading for his Man Utd medical.

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Silva wrote on X: ‘Andrey Santos will undergo medical exams this Thursday (9) to sign with Manchester United. Deal closed in the region of 50 million pounds. The operation for the midfielder Ederson, from Atalanta and the Brazilian national team, is stalled at this moment.’

The Daily Mail insists that ‘concerns were raised over an initial medical exam’ but that Man Utd are insisting to them that a deal ‘will go ahead with a full medical’.

The newspaper revealed: ‘Up to Wednesday, the only new signing on the horizon was Atalanta’s Ederson – and even that deal has been shrouded in uncertainty – but United have agreed terms over a £50million deal with Chelsea for another Brazilian midfielder, Andrey Santos.

‘The 22-year-old has been given permission to undergo a medical having already agreed personal terms, and should be ready to join up with his new teammates soon.

‘The situation with Ederson is less clear. Concerns were raised over an initial medical exam, but United have denied rumours that the move may be off and insist the 27-year-old player will go ahead with a full medical. It’s unclear when that will happen as Ederson enjoys a break after Brazil went out of the last 16 of the World Cup to Norway.’

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