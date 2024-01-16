Man Utd transfer: Scout reveals Erling Haaland agreement but Red Devils missed deadline by one hour

Man Utd wanted to sign Erling Haaland from Molde in 2018 but they failed to make a phone call in time and lost out on the transfer, according to a senior scout.

The Red Devils have been heavily criticised over their poor recruitment over the last decade with a number of big-money signings not living up to expectations.

Man Utd have failed to properly challenge for the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013, despite spending huge sums of money on new players.

And Haaland – who has scored 50 goals in 50 Premier League matches for Man City – is one player who the Red Devils missed out on despite their strong interest in the Norway international.

It was widely reported that Man Utd were interested in taking Haaland to Old Trafford from RB Salzburg in 2020 with Dortmund eventually winning the race for his signature.

But Bryan King, the longstanding Scandanavian senior scout of Tottenham, Aston Villa and Everton, has revealed that Man Utd were in the driving seat to buy Haaland in 2018 too but they missed a call deadline by one hour and the striker moved to Salzburg instead.

“I said to Haaland’s dad that I’d love him to go over to Everton so we could have a look at him, and sure enough we managed to work it,” King told the Inside Track podcast.

“He came over for three or four days and did okay, but the general opinion was that because of his size, would he be as effective?

“But Man United should have definitely signed Haaland. I know the chief Scandavavian scout at United and he worked really hard to get him over there.

“There was a mix-up at the end of the season and a lot of people were on holiday at United. They were told that they had to ring Molde at a certain time in the morning.

“The guy who was handling Haaland’s deal from Molde to Salzburg was Jim Solbakken and he has good connections with Man United. He said that if the call is not in by 10 o’clock, then Haaland will go to Salzburg.

“The people at United who made the call made it an hour late. They should have rung at nine but they rang at 10, which is 11 in Norway.

“That caused the deal not to go through!”