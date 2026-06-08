Man Utd want Serie A star to replace Zirkzee as ‘interesting subplot’ emerges

Man Utd are lining up a move to sign Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito this summer as they scouted two other players at the same time on Sunday, according to reports.

The Red Devils have already completed one deal this summer with Fabrizio Romano revealing over the weekend that a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson is done.

Man Utd are looking to bring in at least one more midfielder, one left-back and one left-winger, while there are rumours that they could even stretch their budget to a new centre-back and/or a new striker too.

INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are once again planning to bring in some players with Premier League experience, like last summer, while adding players from outside of England who have a bright future.

And that is where Inter Milan striker Esposito fits in with the Italy international having a breakthrough season at the San Siro, scoring 11 goals in 50 appearances in all competitions.

Our friends at TEAMtalk are now reporting that Man Utd are lining up a deal to sign Esposito from Inter in the summer as they continue to monitor the youngster.

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Sources have told the website that Man Utd scouts ‘were present for Italy’s recent fixtures against Luxembourg and Greece, with Esposito starting both matches and finding the net in each’.

The report adds: ‘The young striker’s displays only strengthened the belief among Man Utd’s recruitment staff that he possesses the attributes to develop into a top-level centre-forward.’

It could be perfect timing for the Man Utd hierarchy with INEOS looking to bring in a replacement for Joshua Zirkzee, who has never found his feet at Old Trafford after joining from Bologna two years ago.

TEAMtalk reports that Inter Milan could look to sign Zirkzee in an ‘interesting subplot’ as the Red Devils’ interest in Esposito grows by the week.

It is understood that Man Utd were also at the Italy versus Greece game on Sunday evening to keep an eye on long-term targets Christos Tzolis and Christos Mouzakitis.

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The report continues: ‘Both remain on Man Utd’s wider recruitment radar as the club look to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.’

Ruud Gullit: Joshua Zirkzee made a mistake moving to Man Utd

Zirkzee’s move back to Serie A has been on the cards for a while with Ruud Gullit urging him to return to Italy in February, he said: Joshua Zirkzee made a mistake moving to Manchester United – he should have stayed in Italy.

“When he left Bologna, he should have gone to Juventus or AC Milan and stayed in Serie A. He arrived at United when there was a lot of bad energy around the club. It was the wrong time for him.

“There have been rumours that he could now leave United and go to Roma in the summer. I hope he makes that move, or at least join another club in Italy, because it is a much more suitable league for him.”

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