According to reports, Everton have decided on whether to let Jarrad Branthwaite join Manchester United as part of a cash-plus-player ‘swap deal’.

Man Utd have picked Branthwaite out as a top summer target after his breakout season in the Premier League with boyhood club Everton.

Branthwaite to Man Utd?

After impressing while on loan in the Eredivisie with PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite has emerged as a key player for Everton and was one of the standout centre-backs in the Premier League in 2023/24 as he shone alongside James Tarkowski.

The 21-year-old was unfortunate not to be included in Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man England squad for Euro 2024, but his absence allows him to focus on making a transfer decision as Man Utd push to sign him.

The Red Devils need to sign at least one new centre-back this summer as the left-footed Everton standout has reportedly been picked out as their preferred target.

Man Utd have already had a bid turned down for Branthwaite and journalist Ben Jacobs insists they “haven’t given up” on signing him.

“Manchester United haven’t given up on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite after seeing a £43m offer rejected,” Jacobs said.

“Everton don’t want to sell Branthwaite, and will be in a stronger position to rebuff offers should Dominic Calvert-Lewin depart in the coming days or weeks.

“Everton value Branthwaite at in excess of £70m, and point to Manchester United’s £80m purchase of Harry Maguire from Leicester as a fair yardstick for valuation.

“It’s understood Manchester United don’t wish to go above a £60m package as a very top-end valuation.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd ‘prepared’ for Greenwood ‘return’ despite ‘further criticism’ after Ratcliffe snubs £30m offer

👉 Man Utd hold Bank of America ‘talks’ as they ‘consider selling Old Trafford naming rights’

👉 Van Nistelrooy replacing Ten Hag is one of next season’s five Football Manager-inspired caretakers

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, Man Utd had been considering signing Branthwaite as part of a cash-plus-player ‘swap deal’ as Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof could be included in the deal.

However, ‘Man Utd won’t be able to offload defensive pair Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka on Everton to try and force through a move for Branthwaite’.

‘Any hopes that Manchester United had of throwing in Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka as potential makeweights to land Branthwaite can be discounted. ‘Despite reports claiming that Everton were exploring moves for the duo, who United splashed out over £80million on, the ECHO understands there is no interest from the Blues in either of them.’

READ NEXT: Kobbie Mainoo leads the England Clamour rankings; will Gareth Southgate listen?

