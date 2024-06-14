Man Utd transfer: Everton laugh off ‘unacceptable’ Ratcliffe’s stingy offer for Branthwaite

Everton reportedly plan to reject an offer from Manchester United for Jarrad Branthwaite, as they have deemed the bid far below their valuation of the defender ‘unacceptable’ according to David Ornstein.

United have had their sights set on Toffees man Branthwaite for a while. Defensive improvements have been mooted for a while, and that the Englishman had a fantastic debut Premier League season with Everton – including an England call up – suggested he’d be a great option.

With Raphael Varane leaving the club, the need for a quality defender such as Branthwaite is larger than it was previously.

And it was recently suggested that the centre-back had moved to the top of United’s list of priorities for the summer window, and they were willing to spend the full £70million asking price on him.

It’s been revealed that Everton are going to hold out for the full price, and it seemed the Red Devils would therefore not consider going any lower.

Man Utd Branthwaite offer branded ‘unacceptable’

However, according to transfer insider Ornstein’s report on The Athletic, they have done. Indeed, it’s said United have made an opening offer of £35million – half of what Everton want.

And unsurprisingly, it has not been received well. It’s said that the Toffees see United’s opening bid for Branthwaite as ‘unacceptable’ and it is therefore expected to be quickly rejected.

It is likely that United will return to the table with an offer closer to the defender’s actual value after being immediately shot down with a first offer that seemed like it was never going to work.

As per a TEAMtalk report, though, they mad not actually go an awful lot higher. Indeed, Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly has Branthwaite valued at just £40million, leaving a £30million gap to what Everton want.

As such, they will have to overpay if they want to ensure they snare the centre-back.

