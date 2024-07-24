Manchester United have reportedly drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential new left-backs with Tyrell Malacia yet to return to action.

Malacia has had two knee surgeries, hasn’t featured for the Red Devils for 14 months and was left out of the squad for the club’s pre-season tour of the United States. It’s not clear when he will return.

Erik ten Hag’s alternative option at left-back, Luke Shaw, also endured a lengthy spell out of the team last term – making just 14 appearances – and both of their propensities for injury had led the Red Devils to scour the market for a new addition in that role.

According to Mirror, former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso features on their shortlist having been let go by Barcelona at the end of his contract.

Alonso moved to the La Liga giants from Chelsea in the summer of 2022 and made 37 appearances in his debut season but barely featured last term, missing part of the campaign with a back injury but usually watching from the bench when he was available.

United looked at signing Alonso last year but instead landed Sergio Reguilon on loan from Tottenham.

Another left-back on United’s radar is Feyenoord’s David Hancko, who can also play at centre-back and his agent said in January that the Eredivisie club know that Hancko “will be sold”, confirming interest from both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

“As an agency, we are in contact not only with these two clubs, but also with others who are looking into David’s situation,” Branislav Jasurek said.

“I estimate that it is 80-90 per cent likely that David will stay in Rotterdam [in January] because Feyenoord is fighting for [a place in] the Champions League.

“The people at Feyenoord know that David Hancko will be sold but it is better [to sell him] in the summer than now.

“It will have to be one of the big clubs. We believe that he will choose the best option from a sporting perspective, similar to his transfer from Sparta Prague to Feyenoord [in 2022].

“He chose that step over other, more financially attractive offers. If he does transfer, that would be great because it means he will go to a bigger club. But even if he doesn’t transfer, I think David will be happy to stay in Rotterdam.”

Crystal Palace stay Tyrick Mitchell is the last player on the shortlist, and it’s claimed United believe they can land the 24-year-old for less than his £21m market value as he only has a year left to run on his contract at Selhurst Park.

United have already signed Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, and are hoping to land a new midfielder to partner Kobbie Mainoo, which could be Manuel Ugarte or possibly Morten Hjulmand, while adding a new right-back to the squad is also a possibility.