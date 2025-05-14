Manchester United are interested in former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz this summer as a £20m bid for a new defender ‘could be accepted’ by Fiorentina.

United are enduring a dismal domestic season and now sit 16th in the Premier League after West Ham condemned them to their 17th defeat of the season on Sunday.

The Europa League could be their saving grace after a brilliant Mason Mount brace last week helped Ruben Amorim’s side to a 7-1 aggregate win over Athletic Club to see them through to the final against Tottenham on May 21.

Victory over their Premier League rivals in the final will grant them crucial entry into the Champions League next term, making United more alluring to potential new recruits ahead of what looks to be a significant summer rebuild, and provide the club with more money to make those changes.

Matheus Cunha is set to join from Wolves for at least £62m and they’re battling Chelsea for the signing of Liam Delap, whose £30m release clause has been triggered by Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League.

Ruben Amorim is also looking to strengthen his midfield as Christian Eriksen will leave when his contract expires next month, while there are doubts over the futures of both Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo.

A report from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) claims United are keeping tabs on former Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, who moved to Juventus for £43m last summer but has endured a difficult season in Turin.

The Brazil international has made just 25 appearances across all competitions this season and is yet to register a goal or an assist, having played a key role in Villa’s push to qualify for the Champions League last term.

It’s claimed Newcastle and Nottingham Forest have ‘taken initial steps to his signing’ but United ‘remain in the background’ amid reports suggesting Juventus will listen to offers of around €40m (£33m) for the 27-year-old.

A centre-back is also thought to be on the agenda this summer as Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are both set to leave the club, and with both Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt doubts ahead of the Europa League final serving as a warning, Amorim will want to avoid a situation where he’s struggling to field three centre-backs in his 3-4-3 system next season.

Football Insider claim United are looking at Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo as a potential addition after the 20-year-old’s impressive breakout season for the Serie A side.

The report states a ‘£20m Comuzzo offer could be accepted’ should the Red Devils stump up the cash, though it’s added that he’s on the list “for the future”, not necessarily in the upcoming window.

‘An approach for Comuzzo may have to wait until next summer’ amid a suggestion that Comuzzo wants to play Champions League football, and may therefore prefer a move to one of Arsenal, Chelsea or Newcastle, who are also keeping tabs on his situation.