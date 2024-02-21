Fabrizio Romano has offered his take on Mason Greenwood’s future amid reports suggesting Manchester United have set their asking price for the 22-year-old.

Greenwood departed Man Utd during last year’s summer transfer window as he joined La Liga outfit Getafe on loan.

The Englishman was facing charges relating to attempted rape and assault at the start of 2023 but his case ended up being discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

It was widely reported ahead of this season that Man Utd were laying the groundwork for Greenwood’s return but they were forced to scrap these plans amid severe backlash from club staff.

Greenwood has been in good form for Getafe this season. He has grabbed five goals and five assists in his 21 La Liga appearances.

It has been suggested in recent months that Greenwood could move to Barcelona in the summer. Last month, a report from The Sun claimed this transfer is ‘close’ to being completed.

A source said: “Barcelona want to sign Greenwood, and he wants to move there. The next step is for the clubs to come to an agreement.

“Manchester United want to sell the player and the manager has accepted Greenwood won’t be returning. The view is that it is best for all parties to have a clean break. As talented as Greenwood is, a return to the club when they are at the start of a new chapter, with new owners, is regarded as a backward step.”

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 27.7% stake in Man Utd was announced on Tuesday night and he will now take control of footballing matters at Old Trafford.

Following this reveal, his statement read: “To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility.

“This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans.

“Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”

One of his objectives this summer will be to decide on whether Greenwood returns to Man Utd ahead of next season. Earlier this week, Sport1 journalist Christopher Michel claimed there “will be no return to Man Utd in the summer”.

He tweeted: “There will be no return to Manchester United. He is currently playing for FC Getafe and is convinced there.

“Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona show interest. United hopes for a transfer fee of 40 million euros (£34m). Contract until 2025.”

But Romano is of the understanding that it is too soon to suggest that Man Utd have named their asking price for Greenwood.

“There have been reports of Manchester United setting a £34m asking price for Mason Greenwood, but they don’t have a director yet, so they are focused on building a structure and then we will see their decision on Greenwood and other transfer deals,” Romano told Caught Offside.