‘His destiny’ – Man Utd tipped by transfer expert as next club for £87m Serie A star

Manchester United or one of the other “top five clubs in the world” will sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before too long, according to transfer expert Gianluca di Marzio.

Kvaratskhelia was heavily linked with the Napoli exit in the summer following a breakout season which included 14 goals and 17 assists to help the Serie A side to the Scudetto.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle were thought to be keen along with United, who are very much in the need of a new winger or two as things stand following Erik ten Hag’s falling out with Jadon Sancho, and a lack of anything worthy of note from £81m man Antony.

Napoli reportedly value the 22-year-old – who has four goals and five assists this season – at over €100m, which seems reasonable given he’s under contract until 2027, and Di Marzio believes there will be no shortage of takers, claiming it’s “his destiny” to play for a club like United.

“I think Kvaratskhelia is a top player and has had an incredible impact at Napoli and in European football,” he said.

“He is still growing. I don’t agree with those who say that Kvara isn’t playing at his talent level this year. I think this is a very difficult year for Napoli and for Kvara himself after [Luciano] Spalletti’s departure.

“I am sure that this year we will see a Kvaratskhelia with more character. I don’t know if we’ll see him at Napoli next year, I only know that his destiny is to play for one of the top five clubs in the world like Real Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester United.”

Back in September, the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan revealed that United “admire” the Napoli star but he is “unlikely” to leave the Serie A champions in January.

“He plays on the other side but it wouldn’t surprise me if Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was in the Premier League next season,” Keegan said.

“I know he’s had admirers here, including United, but I can’t imagine he would come cheap and a switch during the season may be unlikely. As for January, a loan move may be the answer to get them through until the end of the campaign.”

