Man Utd: Transfer expert confirms Ten Hag’s four targets; agent gives Ratcliffe advantage for ‘crazy’ deal

Man Utd have selected their final four targets as they look to sign a new centre-back over the next couple of transfer windows, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are out of the Champions League and League Cup already this season and Erik ten Hag’s job for the rest of the season is attempting to get Man Utd back into Europe for next term.

Man Utd do also have the FA Cup to try and win but they are currently in seventh position in the Premier League and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who currently occupy the final Champions League spot.

Ten Hag is hoping that he will be supported with new signings in this transfer window but it is made more complicated by Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent arrival.

The British billionaire will take over footballing operations when his deal to buy 25 per cent of Man Utd is ratified by the Premier League with Ratcliffe looking to bring in a new sporting director.

There has been speculation that Ten Hag wants as many as three new signings, including a centre-back, with Lille defender Leny Yoro emerging as one of four targets for the Red Devils, as well as Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo, Benfica’s Antonio Silva and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt.

READ MORE: Man Utd: Innocent Sancho in XI of players axed by Ten Hag after ‘scapegoat’ sticks it to ‘interim’ manager

Plettenberg wrote on X: “Leny Yoro, one of the top-talents to watch for summer transfer window! One of the hottest transfer targets in Europe!

“He’s on the list of FC Bayern as revealed ManUtd is monitoring him closely for months.

“#MUFC bosses are impressed but aware that nearly every top club in Europe is considering him for summer! ManUtd c/d targets confirmed: Araujo, De Ligt, Silva, Yoro … The 18 y/o central defender has a contract until 2025 at Lille. Jorge Mendes, his new agent.”

And fellow transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has more details about a possible Man Utd deal for Yoro with Ratcliffe’s relationship with Jorge Mendes having the potential to sway the deal.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Leny Yoro could be a name to watch for the summer. The talented young Lille centre-back is now represented by Jorge Mendes, one of the best agents in the world, and Yoro is really one of the best talents in the world, he really is a fantastic centre-back.

“We’re having many rumours about the 18-year-old in the last few days, but it’s important to say one crucial thing – for Lille, the idea is to keep the player until the end of the season, because they feel in the summer there is going to be a big fight between top clubs to sign Yoro.

“Real Madrid have been in attendance multiple times to watch Yoro – they really like this boy, so let’s see if they will be in the race this summer. For sure they are scouting the player, and also the new people in charge at Manchester United, with INEOS having an excellent relationship with Jorge Mendes. PSG also know Yoro very well as he’s playing in Ligue 1 – since last summer they’ve been following him, so they are there too.

“It could be a big fight for Yoro, that’s what’s expected, and Lille want crazy money, but his contract expires in 2025 so it looks like one to watch.”