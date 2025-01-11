According to reports, Manchester United have joined Leicester City in the race to sign 19-year-old striker Francesco Pio Esposito.

United head coach Ruben Amorim would presumably like to be busy in the transfer market this month as they are only seven points above the relegation zone after 2o matches.

The Red Devils produced their best performance of the season as they held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield last weekend, but they need upgrades in various positions and will likely overhaul their squad this year.

A recent report claimed Man Utd’s January priority is to sign a new striker, which is hardly surprising considering their struggles in front of goal this season.

It would be easier for Man Utd to sign a striker in the summer, but they could go for a short-term solution this month and PSG forward Randal Kolo Muani has been mentioned as a potential target.

Kolo Muani has struggled to make a substantial impact following his £76m move from Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG and has been made available for a transfer.

READ: Man Utd keep or sell: Amorim rebuild begins with 11 sales including Rashford and Garnacho



On Friday, German journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed Man Utd are “doing everything” to sign Kolo Muani.

He said: “Manchester United’s efforts to sign Randal Kolo Muani are becoming more concrete!

“The Red Devils are now determined to do everything possible to secure his transfer in the winter. Recently, there have been very specific talks with his management, and direct negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain are expected to follow.

“#MUFC are considering a loan deal, ideally with an option to buy.

“Other clubs still in the race include Chelsea, Aston Villa, Tottenham, Juventus, AC Milan, and others.”

Alternatively, United could sign Esposito as a report in Italy claims Amorim’s side and Leicester are ‘interested’ in the 19-year-old.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd to ‘accept £35m’ amid ‘Marcus Rashford update’ as Barcelona ‘make contact’; one ‘hurdle’

👉 Man Utd star sues former club over ‘unlawful’ unpaid wages with ‘money from salary withheld’

👉 Man Utd: Amorim reveals transfer ‘idea’ in Mainoo, Rashford update as they must ‘improve’ two areas

The Inter Milan youngster – who has scored seven goals in his eleven appearances for Italy’s U21s – had spent the last 18 months on loan at Serie B side Spezia.

The report notes his form has been ‘extraordinary’ this season as he’s scored nine goals in his 18 Serie B outings.

Man Utd and Leicester City are said to be ‘monitoring’ him, but his ‘dream’ is to establish himself at Inter Milan.