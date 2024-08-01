Man Utd transfer failure means man who was mauled after football ‘left him’ will start season

Casemiro could be in the Manchester United side on the opening day of the season

Casemiro is reportedly set to start the season for Manchester United despite being mauled in the media at the back end of last season, given they are failing to get Manuel Ugarte through the door.

Five-time Champions League winner Casemiro is clearly a fantastic footballer, and one of the best midfielders of his generation. But at the back end of last season, at United, he was shoddy at best.

It was put best by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher at the time: “I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop.

“I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, [winning] Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid. But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you.’

“The football has left him – at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

But Erik ten Hag clearly does not see things that way, as according to GIVEMESPORT, he has a ‘strong chance’ of being included in the opening fixture of the season.

Ugarte failure saves Casemiro

That’s due to United’s ongoing failure to wrap up a deal for his preferred replacement in defensive-midfield, PSG man Ugarte.

They have wanted him throughout the window, but have been unable to convince the Ligue 1 side to sell him for a price that they are willing to pay.

Rather than find another midfielder, it seems United may just stick with Casemiro.

But as per a recent report, there is another option for Ten Hag to assess.

While PSG aren’t currently going to drop below their £51million demand for Ugarte, it’s said United could be given the opportunity to bring him in on loan, and have the potential to sign him beyond that.

That’s given Joao Neves is on the way through the door at the Parc des Princes.

A paid loan with a high purchase option seems to be the only way Ugarte will be moving to United. But if that happens before the start of the season, the Uruguayan is most likely to start the campaign in the midfield over Casemiro.

