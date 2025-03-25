Manchester United are one club that holds a long-standing interest in Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres and his exit has now been confirmed for the summer.

Gyokeres, 26, has 40 goals this season in all competitions, making him Europe’s top scorer in Europe’s top league,s and he has been attracting attention from clubs across different leagues.

With Ruben Amorim previously striking up a successful connection with the Sweden international, rumours have been linked with the striker with a move to England but Man United’s torrid spell this season are likely to rule them out of a move.

The poor performances of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee in front of goal have left much to be desired and one of the duo is likely to exit, along with several others this summer.

According to Sky Germany, Gyokeres will be available for around £50.2m-£58.5m but a separate report from A Bola outlined that he will favour a club in the Champions League, a competition in which United will only feature in if they win the Europa League.

With 40 goals and 10 assists in 41 games, including a hattrick against Manchester City in the Champions League, Europe’s leading goal-getter is one of the most sought-after players.

Multiple clubs desire Gyokeres

With several clubs needing a striker this summer, Gyokeres has his pick of multiple clubs. Previously starring with Coventry, a return to England is likely but there are multiple options on the table.

Chelsea are one club linked with a move; with Christopher Nkunku failing to shine and Nicolas Jackson failing to build on a promising star this season, they could look to Gyokeres.

Having already agreed moves for two of Sporting’s youngsters in Geovany Quenda and Dario Essugo, that could open the door for more business with the in-form striker.

Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have also emerged as potential contenders, but Champions League football will be key for his exit this summer.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉Man Utd told to bring ‘big bag of money’ to sign ‘top player’ on Man City’s radar

👉Souness demands someone at Man Utd to ‘hold hands up’ over ‘atrocious’ transfer decision

👉Chelsea set for ‘opportunistic offers’ from two clubs for Sancho but ‘unlikely’ Man Utd return possible

United’s Premier League target

Reports in France claim that talks have already opened between United and Crystal Palace over the potential move for Jean Phillipe-Mateta, who has netted 12 in the Premier League and 15 in all competitions.

The reported figure for Mateta would need to be around £40million, which is likely to be far more achievable for United given their current status and standing after a difficult few years.

Mateta’s deal expires in 2026, and there is no doubt that he is now entering his prime years and his power and direct nature are something United are sorely lacking.

However, United’s former scout Mick Brown claimed that the club are more likely to go for a more elite name such as Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane rather than Mateta, claiming he would be ‘surprised’ if they make a move for the Frenchman.