Barcelona boss Flick makes ‘stance clear’ to Deco after Man Utd prepare ‘big offer’ for star

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has made his ‘stance clear’ over Fermin Lopez as Man Utd prepare a ‘big offer’ for the midfielder, according to reports.

The Red Devils have have already made three signings this summer with Mathueus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo arriving from Premier League clubs Wolves and Brentford respectively, while Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon has joined from Cerro Porteno.

Widespread reports indicate that Man Utd are looking to sign three more players before the end of the transfer window with Ruben Amorim wanting a striker, a midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Man Utd look to have settled on RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their top centre-forward target, while there have been rumours that Paris Saint-Germain’s Gianluigi Donnarumma could be an option to improve their goalkeeping position.

The Red Devils have also been linked with a number of midfielders this summer with Valencia defensive midfielder Javi Guerra looking like a top option last month.

However, that deal hasn’t progressed with Man Utd also linked to a potential hijack of Ipswich Town’s deal for Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, who is holding out for a bigger move.

A report earlier this week claimed that the Red Devils are preparing a ‘big offer’ for Barcelona midfielder Fermin with the Premier League side ‘willing to pay a fortune’ to land the Spain international.

Man Utd have now apparently ‘expressed direct interest in signing Fermin and is willing to submit a financial offer in excess of €70 million.’

But further reports in Spain on Sunday claim that Barcelona boss Flick has made his stance ‘clear’ to the La Liga club’s sporting director Deco.

Flick ‘doesn’t want to lose’ Fermin ‘under any circumstance’ with the report adding: ‘The German coach has sent a clear and forceful message to Deco and the FC Barcelona sporting directors: Fermin is untransferable, not for 70 million euros or any other amount.

‘The coach considers the midfielder from El Campillo a key player in his sporting project and isn’t willing to give him up, no matter how much the transfer market becomes turbulent.’

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville reckons “it can’t get worse” than last season for the Red Devils and thinks they need a new goalkeeper to change their fortunes.

Neville said on Sky News’ Business Live: “Yeah, [United’s transfer business] could be a bigger challenge than the economy… I think the two signings are good signings yet, there’s a couple more needed.

“I think they need a goalkeeper. And I think if they fill those two positions with decent signings, then United can have a lot, I mean, they have to have a better season than last year. It can’t get any worse, really.”