Man Utd transfer ‘is a 60-40 shout’ as ‘astronomical offer’ for Cole Palmer is mooted

Man Utd would need an “astronomical offer” to convince Chelsea to sell Cole Palmer with transfer rumblings “getting louder”, according to reports.

Since joining Chelsea in a bargain £40m deal from Man City in 2023, Palmer has contributed 41 goals and 19 assists in 82 Premier League appearances.

Those figures have attracted attention of the biggest clubs in world football but Palmer has had a quieter year, missing half their games through injury.

Despite only playing 13 times this season, there are rumours that Man Utd are looking to make a move for the Chelsea superstar in the summer.

There were rumours last week that he is ‘unsettled’ at Stamford Bridge and that Palmer would consider leaving Chelsea for Man City if Pep Guardiola leaves in the summer.

However, a fresh report on Monday indicated that Palmer ‘would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United’ in the summer with the Chelsea attacker ‘missing his hometown of Wythenshawe’.

READ: Man Utd transfer genius of Jason Wilcox clear in Sesko’s three touches

And now talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook insists there could be a chance of a summer move by Man Utd if Bruno Fernandes leaves.

Crook said: “The rumblings do seem to be getting louder about the fact that Cole Palmer, who’s a Wythenshawe boy up in Manchester, not particularly settled down in London.

“But I think United’s priorities lay elsewhere in the summer. We know the trio in the Premier League, in terms of midfielders, they’re interested in. Carlos Baleba, Elliott Anderson and Adam Wharton at Crystal Palace.

“So Cole Palmer, a different type of profile. I guess if Bruno Fernandes does go at the end of the season, which I would probably say is a 60-40 shout at this moment in time, then maybe there could be space for Cole Palmer.

“But it’s going to take an astronomical offer to persuade Chelsea to cash in on, who on his day, is their best player.

“I think they’re a long way from coming to fruition.”

READ: Big Midweek: PSG v Newcastle, Man City, Liam Rosenior, Cristian Romero

TalkSPORT presenter Jeff Stelling has suggested that Palmer’s poor run of form this season has been down to a potential disconnect between him and Chelsea.

Stelling added: “Something is wrong with Chelsea though, isn’t it?

“I don’t know how important it is to play in the World Cup for him, but at the moment he’s looking like his seat is being taken by somebody else.

“I know he’s had his injury problems this season, but he has been, as Gabby would say, miles off it in terms of his form.

“A million miles off what we know he can do. Of course, he’s a wonderful, marvellous player.

“Whether that Club World Championship in the summer has just had a detrimental effect, I don’t know. But he’s not the Cole Palmer that we want to see and we love him.”

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy reckons that Palmer could look to leave if the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League this season.

When asked if there is a possibility Palmer leaves, Cundy said: “I think so. The best players want to play in the best competitions and I don’t blame them.

“Reece James has won the Champions League. He doesn’t want to be playing in inferior competitions.

“There is always going to be a concern that if you can’t offer players regular Champions League football – then they will start to consider their options.”

READ NEXT: Cole Palmer leaving Chelsea for Man Utd would be final BlueCo straw after Rosenior