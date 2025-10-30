According to reports, one Manchester United transfer should be ‘finalised soon’, while Fabrizio Romano reckons Ruben Amorim is keen to keep two players.

There was a major rebuild at Man Utd in the summer and this was much-needed after last season’s 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils focused on overhauling their attack for most of the summer as they signed Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, while Senne Lammens was acquired to be their new No.1 goalkeeper.

Amorim‘s side spent over £200m combined on these signings after raising funds through player exits, with Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Jadon Sancho among those to be offloaded.

Man Utd did well to sanction these exits on their terms, with Hojlund’s move to Napoli being a loan with an option to buy for around £44m.

Hojlund has returned to form at Napoli as he’s scored four goals in seven appearances, with Caught Offside claiming that the Serie A giants are ‘confident’ that a permanent deal will be ‘finalised soon’.

A source for the outlet said: “Napoli are confident. They’re in a strong position with the buy clause and they’re ready to activate it.

“Talks have been taking place and it should be finalised soon, ready to formally go through at the end of the season.”

It has been suggested that Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee could follow Hojlund and co. in leaving Man Utd, though it has recently been reported that Amorim has performed a U-turn on these two players.

Now, transfer expert Romano has revealed that Amorim is “insisting on keeping both players” beyond the winter transfer window.

“With the January transfer window approaching, another player to watch is Kobbie Mainoo,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Mainoo, who along with Joshua Zirkzee, wants more game time, but Manchester United are not planning to let them leave.

“Manager Ruben Amorim insists on keeping both players for the second half of the season, as United face a busy schedule around Christmas and beyond.

“Napoli remain interested in Mainoo, especially after missing out on a creative midfielder following Kevin De Bruyne’s injury last summer.

“West Ham have also made calls to explore loan options for both Mainoo and Zirkzee, aiming to offer them consistent minutes.

“However, as of now, United are not opening negotiations. Amorim wants them to stay and contribute through the remainder of the campaign.”