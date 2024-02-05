Man Utd transfer: Euro giants want Red Devils star before Friday as talks take place in ‘great secrecy’

Galatasaray are hoping to push through a transfer for Man Utd midfielder Christian Eriksen before Friday, according to reports.

The Red Devils beat West Ham 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday as Erik ten Hag’s side leapfrogged David Moyes’ men to move sixth in the table.

Eriksen had to settle for a place on the bench as an unused substitute for the third match in a row and the Denmark international has not played since Man Utd drew 2-2 against Tottenham in mid-January.

And now Eriksen is attracting interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray with the winter transfer market still open in Turkey until Friday.

Turkish publication Fotomac claim that negotiations with Man Utd are ‘continuing in great secrecy’ as they make Eriksen their ‘main target’ for the final week of the window.

Galatasaray are hoping to strike a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy the midfielder in the summer and he ‘will join the team immediately’ if Man Utd accept the figures being proposed by the Turkish outfit.

There is also the possibility that Galatasary will ‘promise’ to buy him at the end of the season after earning €35m from the sales of Sacha Boey and Cedric Bakambu.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is another Man Utd player who has been linked with a number of moves away from Old Trafford despite starting ten Premier League matches this season.

And now Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth insists that Wan-Bissaka could stay beyond the summer and even be offered a contract renewal.

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “To me, it looks like the right back area would probably be the fourth priority of those four positions, it looks like the other three positions are a lot more urgent for Manchester United. You could argue against every single central defender that’s at the club at the moment be it a contract situation, or whether they’ve wanted to sell them in the past or not.

“Whereas the Wan-Bissaka situation is, if they’re trying to sort out those other positions and they haven’t really got the money to go into the right back area, then it wouldn’t surprise me if they start to try and negotiate with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and give an extension of that contract just to give them that leeway. But I’m sure that those four positions will be the ones that they’ll be looking at.”