Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United should sell Alejandro Garnacho if they receive a “good offer” for the winger.

Having previously been an ‘untouchable’ member of the squad, Garnacho could be on his way out of Old Trafford this month with United attracted by the idea of his ‘pure profit’ sale.

A report on Wednesday claimed Napoli has reached an ‘agreement’ with the Argentinian’s representatives, though the Serie A side aren’t willing to pay the €70m the Red Devils want for their prized asset.

Garnacho has started just half of United’s Premier League games this season and has struggled for minutes since being dropped by Amorim for last month’s Manchester derby, at which point rumours of his exit began

Fellow academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo has also been linked with a move away, with Chelsea ready to pounce amid a standoff between the 19-year-old and the United bosses over a new contract.

Carragher reckons United should keep Mainoo but should be open to Garnacho’s sale if a decent bid comes in for the Argentina international.

“Mainoo you’ve got to keep. Mainoo looks to me like he could be a really good player,” Carragher said on The Overlap.

“But Garnacho, I don’t know. If you got good money for Garnacho… I think if you got a good offer for him it wouldn’t be the end of the world.”

Arsenal hero Ian Wright tipped Garnacho to make a move to Italy, adding: “Garnacho has AC Milan vibes, he’s got those vibes. He’s got that look about him.”

United legend Gary Neville is uneasy at the prospect of Manchester United selling any academy players who are playing regular first-team football.

“I don’t like the idea of United selling academy players,” he said.

“I didn’t like it when Chelsea were selling there ones when they were in the first-team, I certainly don’t like the idea of United doing it.

“I get it if they’re on the cusp of playing but if they’re actually in the first-team, you can’t…”

Amorim addressed speculation over Garnacho’s future ahead of his side’s clash with Southampton on Thursday.

Asked if Garnacho had the talent to have a bright future at Old Trafford, Amorim said: “That is clear.

“He has talent. He needs to learn to play in a different position. He needs to play better inside. He improves a lot recovering (his) position when he doesn’t have the ball.

“But doing that, sometimes he’s not in the right place to make transitions like he was in the past because I prefer to defend and then build up with all the team to reach the final third.

“He’s finding the best way to play in this system. He’s improving during training. He started the last game. Let’s see (against Southampton).”