Man Utd name Garnacho price as £60m Kvaratskhelia deal ruins PSG swap plan

Manchester United have set their asking price for Alejandro Garnacho, who has been ‘mentioned’ by the Red Devils in talks over a swap deal with PSG and is wanted by Antonio Conte at Napoli.

Speculation over Garnacho’s future at Old Trafford has been rife since Amorim dropped him for the Manchester derby in December, with the winger unable to regain his place with any regularity since.

The Argentina international was previously seen as one of four ‘untouchable’ players in the Red Devils squad, along with Kobbie Mainoo, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana, but amid struggles to raise any funds for a rebuild while sticking to the PSR guidelines, INEOS reportedly see every player as being available for the right price.

That, along with his frustration over the terms of an extension, is the reason for Chelsea’s interest in academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo and could also see Garnacho leave the club.

GIVEMESPORT claim Garnacho’s asking price is ‘not quite’ as high as the £100m they want for Mainoo, while Italian journalist Michele Criscitiello says United want just €50m (£42m) for the 20-year-old.

Criscitiello claims Napoli boss Antonio Conte wants Garnacho to replace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who’s set to leave the Serie A side for PSG for around £60m, with sporting director Giovanni Manna already working on the deal.

He wrote on X: ‘SPORTITALIA EXCLUSIVE – Conte has decided: for the post-Kvara only one name: Antonio wants Alejandro Garnacho, a 2004 Spaniard from Manchester United. Price 50 million. Manna is already at work but Conte has shown the way.’

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney claims United have also brought up Garnacho in talks with PSG.

Ruben Amorim is desperate to bring players in this month, with wing-back a particular area of concern for the new head coach.

He’s supposedly set his sights on Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes, whose future in the French capital is in major doubt as he enters the final 18 months of his current deal.

Reports earlier this week claimed the 22-year-old is not satisfied with his salary and is ‘very keen’ on a reunion with former Sporting coach Amorim; he’s told PSG that.

The Red Devils would either have to sell before making a move for Mendes, with PSG reportedly wanting around £50m for the Portugal international, or offer up a player in exchange. Hence ‘mentioning’ Garnacho in negotiations.

The Ligue 1 giants have previously been linked with Marcus Rashford, and continued interest would make things easy for United given the forward is on his way out this month anyway, but PSG have moved away from signing star names in recent times and Rashford looks destined for Serie A, although Arsenal are also thought to be in the mix.

Amorim was asked about the futures of Mainoo and Garnacho ahead of Man Utd’s clash with Arsenal on Sunday and insisted he wants to keep the promising pair at the club.

He said: “I really love my players. I want to keep my players, especially the talented ones,” he said.

“It’s a special moment in this club, it’s a hard moment, but, of course, I’m really happy with Kobbie, he’s improving, and also with Garna. Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players that we build for this club.

“We know the position that the club is in at the moment, but we will see. I’m very happy, I like our players, especially the guys from our academy.”