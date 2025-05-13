Man Utd have been linked with a talented young goalkeeper, according to reports.

Man Utd are preparing to enter the most pivotal transfer window of the post-Ferguson era, and their attention could be turning to one of the most talked-about young goalkeepers in Europe.

With a growing list of issues to solve, from midfield uncertainty to attacking reinforcements, it’s between the sticks where Man Utd may need to act most decisively.

While it’s fair to say Ruben Amorim inherited a squad lacking in every area, it’s the goalkeeper position that has quickly emerged as one of the most pressing concerns at Old Trafford.

Andre Onana, signed two summers ago, endured another turbulent campaign marked by high-profile errors in both domestic and European competition.

He was eventually dropped and replaced by Altay Bayindir for Utd’s Premier League fixture at Newcastle, but as has typically been the case, the Turkish international failed to make the most of his opportunity, with a shaky display on crosses and an error leading to a late goal.

It’s left United exploring options, with the likes of 6ft 8 giant Vanja Milinkovic among those linked in recent weeks.

According to BBC Sport’s Simon Stone, who addressed the issue in a live blog transfer Q&A on Tuesday, revealed Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is firmly on Utd’s radar.

“I really think they hope not to be bringing in another experienced goalkeeper.

“Tom Heaton will leave when his contract expires in the summer and it is virtually certain Altay Bayindir will go as well.

“United do have some good young goalkeepers in Elyh Harrison and Hubert Graczyk, but Antwerp’s Senne Lammens is a name I hear quite often, so I wouldn’t be surprised if United go for him.

“However, at 22, with no experience of European competitions and no senior caps, it feels too much of a leap to bring him in as a first choice.

“Lammens has a lot of promise, so if he came in, Amorim could gauge for himself whether the Belgian was good enough.”

Utd are said to be reluctant to dip into the market for another seasoned number one, particularly given Onana’s status and contract, but the need for a viable long-term successor and a better level of competition is growing.

Lammens, who joined Antwerp from Club Brugge in 2023, enjoyed a breakout season last term and has built on it with more sensational performances this campaign. At just 23, he’s regarded as one of the best emerging goalkeepers in Europe.

At 6’3″, with Belgium youth caps from U15 to U21 level, he brings shot-stopping strength and a solid technical foundation. While more in the mould of David De Gea than Onana stylistically, that may be no bad thing after a season of uncertainty.

Other reports claim Man City are also monitoring Lammens as Ederson weighs up more alleged offers from Saudi Arabia.