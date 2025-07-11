Barcelona have made Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford their ‘clear number one target’ for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are looking to raise funds in order to bring in more players this summer with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha – who joined in a £62.5m deal from Wolves – their only major signing of the summer with youngster Diego Leon also joining from Cerro Porteno.

Man Utd have a number of players they have no intention of keeping ahead of next season and it has been revealed that five of them have now informed the Red Devils of their intention to leave.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on X last week: ‘Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Tyrell Malacia, Jadon Sancho have all informed Manchester United they wish to leave. Man Utd have delayed their return date until later in July to allow them time to explore solutions further.’

Before giving a specific update on Rashford’s future with the Man Utd academy graduate still pushing to join La Liga giants Barcelona.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Marcus Rashford would be very keen on a move to Barcelona. Marcus Rashford is very open to that opportunity. I always told you since January and I keep repeating that Rashford would love Barca move and he’s basically waiting for Barca move because he has many opportunities.

“Rashford is losing the number 10. He was informed 24 hours before about that, through his agents of course, but let me say that it’s not just Marcus Rashford desire to leave Manchester United.

“All of this also starts from Manchester United desire to part ways from Marcus Rashford since January and continuing this summer. So it’s not only Rashford who wants to leave United but there is also United who are pushing the opportunity to sell Marcus Rashford or to find a solution for him this summer.

“When I say Man United it’s the management, it’s the coach Ruben Amorim. So all parties are going to the same direction for Marcus Rashford to leave.”

And now Sky Germany reporter Plettenberg has revealed that Barcelona ‘want to try again’ for Rashford after the Catalan giants got the ‘green light’ from manager Hansi Flick.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘As revealed on 6 July, the priority for FC Barcelona is Marcus #Rashford. Barca want to try again for Rashford and are prepared to go all-in. A few weeks ago, Luis #Díaz was priority number one, as reported, but Liverpool rejected the approach.

‘Rashford is now the clear number one target. Talks are ongoing. Green light from Hansi Flick was already given days ago. The 27-year-old winger is set to leave Manchester United. #MUFC.’

