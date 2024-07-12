Man Utd transfer ‘will happen very soon’ as Bayern Munich ‘want to sell’ Tottenham, Red Devils target

Matthijs de Ligt will complete a transfer from Bayern Munich to Man Utd “very soon”, according to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils are looking to sign at least two new centre-backs in the summer transfer window as they look to improve their defensive record under Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have made two bids for Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, with rumours they are set to make a third, while Lille have accepted an offer from the Red Devils for Real Madrid target Leny Yoro.

It remains to be seen whether Man Utd can secure a deal for either Branthwaite or Yoro but the signing of De Ligt from Bayern Munich now seems like it’s just a matter of time.

There have been widespread reports indicating that the Netherlands international wants to move to Man Utd and now Falk insists De Ligt is now “very close” to signing for the Red Devils.

Falk wrote in his Caught Offside column: “It’s true, there’s a petition to keep Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern, and many, many fans signed it already. At least 68,000 in fact. That shows you how important he is for Bayern and it’s a pity that Vincent Kompany doesn’t see it.

“I would sign the petition as well because I think the first step for a defender is to defend – and de Ligt is one of the best in Europe.

“As you already saw, he’s very close now to Manchester United. A few months ago, when it wasn’t clear who the next coach would be, he told me that he wanted to stay at Bayern, but Erik ten Hag did a good job. He’s also shown the player what he wants to do with him so I think this will happen very soon because the clubs have now began to talk.

“Bayern want €50m plus add-ons, bringing the fee to nearer €60m. We will see if United wants to pay it because de Ligt has made it very clear that he only wants to go to United. I heard PSG were also interested but I don’t think this will happen.”

Former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry was linked to Man Utd and Tottenham earlier this year and now Bayern Munich are looking to sell him.

Falk added: “Serge Gnabry is on the list as well. Bayern want to sell him but it’s really hard because he’s earning so much and I think he only played in just 30% of the matches last year. They won’t get him away at the moment because there’s no club who will pay him the same salary and pay a transfer fee for a player who has been injured for virtually the whole season and didn’t play in the European Championship.

“Alphonso Davies is a real problem for Bayern Munich. They’ve bought Ito from Stuttgart to put a little bit of pressure on him because he didn’t sign a new contract.

“They were really close to signing but Bayern’s supervisory board kept saying no, that the terms were too much. The agents changed things and it was the same story, so they were really angry having to go back to Canada with no agreement.”