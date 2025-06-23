A Manchester United transfer reportedly hinges on one condition, while a Red Devils star has been pictured wearing the shirt of a rival Premier League club.

Despite reportedly having a limited budget after failing to qualify for Europe next season, Man Utd have enjoyed a decent start to the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already secured Matheus Cunha’s services after activating his £62.5m release clause to sign him from Wolves, while they are pursuing Bryan Mbeumo and a new striker to replace Rasmus Hojlund/Joshua Zirkzee.

Still, sales are required to raise funds, with Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford among the players likely to leave this summer.

Sancho is coming off a season on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea, who opted against making his move permanent for around £25m.

Chelsea reportedly paid a penalty fee of around £5m to Man Utd to opt out of their buy obligation for Sancho, whose future remains up in the air.

Sancho scored in the Europa Conference League final, but he had plenty of disappointing performances for Chelsea as he did not do enough to justify a permanent switch to Stamford Bridge.

The winger still represents a pricey risk for interested clubs amid his inconsistent form and huge salary, but a move to Serie A has been mentioned.

Last week, a report claimed he has decided to ‘say yes’ to a move to Serie A champions Napoli, but an update from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claims interest from Antonio Conte’s side, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Dortmund and Saudi Arabia is ‘decidedly colder in recent days’.

The report also claims Juventus remain in the running for Sancho, but they will only pursue this ‘opportunity’ if they receive a ‘suitable offer’ for Nicolas Gonzalez and he is subsequently sold.

As mentioned, Garnacho is also nearing the Man Utd exit door as he’s been told to ‘find a new club’ after falling out with head coach Ruben Amorim.

Garnacho spat his dummy out after only making a brief cameo off the bench in Man Utd’s Europa League final loss to Spurs, hitting out at their sh*t season.

The talented but infuriating winger had a poor season in 2024/25 as he was often erratic in the final third and he is not suited to Amorim’s chosen 3-4-3 formation.

Garnacho missed out on a move to Chelsea and Napoli in January, but he is far more likely to leave this summer and The Telegraph have pointed out that he has acted to ‘provocative’ his current club, posting an image to social media wearing an Aston Villa shirt with Marcus Rashford’s name and number on the back.

Rashford later replied to the post, simply saying “my brother” with a love heart emoji. You have to respect the sh*thousery, to be fair…