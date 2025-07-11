Man Utd could have a chance of signing Emiliano Martinez this summer as Aston Villa prepare to announce a new goalkeeper signing, according to reports.

The Red Devils had a nightmare season in the Premier League with Ruben Amorim’s side finishing 15th in the table and failed to qualify for Europe.

Man Utd had a last-gasp chance to qualify for next season’s Champions League but blew it when they lost 1-0 to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Despite their awful season, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have decided to stick with Amorim as they provide summer support for transfers.

They want to give the former Sporting CP head coach with the tools to be able to implement his style of play effectively and they will back him in the transfer market.

Man Utd have already brought in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha for £62.5m as they look to improve his attack, while Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is another player they have made a bids for.

The Red Devils need to improve all over the pitch ahead of next season but one player who has come in for lots of criticism this season is goalkeeper Andre Onana.

There were rumours earlier this year that Amorim now ‘wants him out’ of Old Trafford and is looking for a new goalkeeper before next season.

And now Argentina international Martinez – who has been brilliant for Aston Villa over the past five years – has been linked with a summer move to Old Trafford.

Both Martinez and Leon Bailey were in tears at the end of Aston Villa’s 2-0 win over Tottenham at the end of the season, leading to speculation that both players could be leaving in the summer.

Responding to those rumours, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery did little to persuade journalists otherwise, he said: “Of course, it is the last match (of the season) here, and I don’t know.

“We will see about the team, the players, but of course, they are responding on the field, at the moment they are responding and they are so, so focused in how we are preparing and playing each match.

“Of course, Leon Bailey is playing now less because other players are responding very well. They are performing well.”

And now the Daily Mirror claim that Aston Villa are ‘closing in on goalkeeper transfer’ in an ‘exit hint’ for Martinez with Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot set to arrive.

Bizot, who is a full Netherlands international, is set to arrive from French club Brest and is ‘keen to play in the Premier League and ready for a new challenge’.

It is understood that Aston Villa boss Emery is ‘looking for a new keeper with uncertainty over Argentina keeper Martinez’s long term future’ with Man Utd mentioned as wanting the Argentina international.

