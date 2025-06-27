According to reports, one ‘huge problem’ is threatening Manchester United’s hopes of offloading Jadon Sancho, with two clubs interested.

Man Utd are ‘close to finalising’ their second summer signing, with Brentford standout Bryan Mbeumo set to follow Matheus Cunha in joining the Premier League giants.

Mbeumo and Cunha are key additions as they are arguably upgrades on Man Utd‘s current No.10 options, but they still have loads to do this summer.

A new striker remains a priority for Man Utd, who also need to offload some unwanted talents to raise funds.

And while talks over Cunha and Mbeumo seem to have been pretty smooth, the Red Devils are struggling to usher outcasts out of the door, with Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Antony yet to leave.

Sancho has no future at Man Utd after spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The England international was ushered towards an exit after falling out with Erik ten Hag during the 2023/24 campaign and returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan before joining Chelsea.

Sancho had a mixed spell at Chelsea as he scored in the UEFA Conference League final, but he was also criticised for certain performances as he was marred by inconsistency.

So it’s hardly surprising that the Blues opted against making Sancho’s move to Stamford Bridge permanent as they paid a reported £5m penalty fee to Man Utd to opt out of a deal.

This leaves Sancho’s future in doubt, but he is attracting interest from several European giants. Recent reports have indicated that Turkish giants Fenerbahce, managed by Jose Mourinho, are plotting a move for the winger, but he is also attracting interest from Serie A clubs.

Serie A champions Napoli and fellow giants Juventus have been mooted as his most likely destinations if he is to move to Italy, but a ‘huge problem’ is threatening a deal.

Man Utd are holding out for £25m after this was the fee set for Chelsea and a report from The Metro claims the two Serie giants are ‘meeting this asking price’.

However, Sancho’s wage demands are providing an obstacle. The report adds: