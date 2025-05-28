According to reports, Manchester United have picked a “world-class” goalkeeper they ‘want’ to replace £47m flop Andre Onana.

The Red Devils need upgrades in most positions after their disastrous season resulted in a 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

United’s performances declined to an embarrassing new low after Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag, with their struggling squad failing to cope with the mid-season transition to a 3-4-3 formation.

It has been widely reported that their Europa League final loss leaves club chiefs with a limited budget ahead of a season without European football, so they must carefully pick their priority signings via a sell-to-buy policy to raise funds.

It is well-known that they need to land reinforcements in forward positions, with a striker and No.10 required, but a goalkeeper to replace Onan is also a necessity.

Onana grew into his debut campaign in 2023/24 after he was bought for around £47m to replace David De Gea, but his performances have fallen off a cliff this season as he’s come under increased scrutiny.

The Cameroon international was left out of Man Utd’s squad for the final game of the 2024/25 season and it seems he may not have a long-term future at Old Trafford, with a recent report claiming he has been ‘sentenced’ to a summer exit.

Man Utd have been linked with several potential options to replace Onana, with a move for Burnley star James Trafford mooted.

Burnley paid around £15m to sign Trafford from Manchester City in 2023, but the 22-year-old was thrust into being a Premier League No.1 before he was ready, as he was a weak link for the Clarets last season.

However, Trafford has returned to form for Burnley this season as they have sealed an immediate return to the Premier League, keeping 29 clean sheets en route to a top-two finish.

Last month, Burnley boss Scott Parker lauded Trafford, labelling him a “world-class goalkeeper”.

“There’s no denying at the beginning of the season, the work we all had to do with Traff and where he was, there was a lot of work,” Parker said.

“He needed to engage in that. He needed to take a breath and take stock and decide where he wanted to be, and to be fair to him, I’ve seen someone mature. There’s no denying that he’s a world-class keeper.

“How you judge keepers is in big moments. Even at the back end of the game. They’re down to nine men, he’s barely had anything to do. Fella hits one from 30 yards and he has to pull off a save.

“Not sleeping, diligent. He’s just a top, top keeper.”

Now, a report from GiveMeSport claims Man Utd ‘want to sign’ Trafford to replace Onana this summer.