Man Utd and Liverpool have entered the ‘race’ to sign Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes ahead of the January transfer deadline, according to an insider.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their options all over the pitch after a terrible first half of the Premier League season.

Man Utd are currently 13th in the Premier League table and have hardly improved under Ruben Amorim, although their last two performances against Liverpool and Arsenal were encouraging for supporters.

Amorim and the Man Utd hierarchy are now looking to reshape his squad over the next couple of transfer windows to fit the Portuguese head coach’s style of play, philosophy and formation.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have missed out on the signing of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad with Arsenal on the verge of completing a deal ahead of next summer.

And now both clubs are looking at Wolves midfielder Gomes with former Man Utd and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – hearing that the Red Devils and Liverpool “have been keeping tabs” on the Brazilian.

Brown told Football Insider: “United and Liverpool have been keeping tabs on him.

“Both have had scouts at Wolves’ games so they’ll be well aware of what he can bring to the team.

“All the top clubs will be keeping an eye on sides towards the bottom of the league to see whether any of their players would be capable of the step up.

“We know Wolves have had these financial issues, so clubs will be looking to explore whether they can make a move and capitalise on that.

“But I think if he does leave Wolves it will take a big offer, because they don’t want to let him go, especially not in the middle of the season.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Five steps to Marcus Rashford returning to Manchester United for £86m in Paul Pogba repeat

👉 Man Utd transfer blow as ‘failed medical’ at RB Leipzig sees ‘deal collapse’ amid Rashford interest

👉 Rashford ‘deadline’ passes as Man Utd outcast fears for ‘priority’ transfer amid Barcelona ‘doubts’



Man Utd need to improve in other areas too and former defender Gary Pallister reckons Newcastle striker Alexander Isak would solve their problems.

Pallister told Betano: “Alexander Isak would immediately improve the Manchester United squad. They’re still looking for a player to get them goals, he looks the finished article and full of confidence. I’m not sure whether they will fork out £150 million which is what Newcastle want, but he’d be a great signing for any Premier League side.

“There’s noise out of Old Trafford that they’re looking at new strikers, Rasmus Hojlund has been at the club for a season and a half. Look, I love his attitude but it’s clear he’s learning on the job. The club needs goals right now – Joshua Zirkzee isn’t a striker for me, he’s more of a number ten.

“It’s a shame the club didn’t try and get the Harry Kane deal done when he was on the market. I’d say Isak will be out of the price range for the club, but maybe if something can be done using Marcus Rashford going the other way, I don’t know. The club just need a goalscorer.”