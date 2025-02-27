Jacobs confirms £68m PL star is ‘open’ to Man Utd transfer ‘alongside’ stunning Napoli swap

Victor Osimhen and Eberechi Eze have been linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Man Utd could complete stunning transfers for Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are struggling this season in their worst Premier League campaign ever with Ruben Amorim unable to steady the ship after replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Things have actually got worse under the Portuguese head coach with Man Utd winning just five of their 16 Premier League matches under Amorim.

Man Utd currently sit 14th in the Premier League table after 27 matches but Amorim’s side are no longer closer to the relegation places, in terms of points, than the top four after beating Ipswich Town 3-2 on Wednesday.

Only five Premier League sides have scored fewer goals than the Red Devils this term with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee facing their fair share of criticism for their performances.

Hojlund and Zirkzee have only scored five Premier League goals between them this campaign with Man Utd now looking to bring in a new striker in the summer.

But, if recent reports are to be believed, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are looking to significantly boost the Red Devils’ attack under Amorim in the summer transfer window.

And former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Man Utd ‘hold a genuine interest’ in Crystal Palace’s Eze but ‘don’t want to meet his release clause’, which currently stands at £68m.

Eze ‘has been identified as a target’ with Antony and Marcus Rashford both likely to leave Old Trafford permanently in the summer transfer window.

GiveMeSport bring more from Jacobs:

‘Eze is a name being considered by many clubs, with Man United being one of them. Like last summer, the England international has a release clause of £68 million, though the clause is not a traditional clause and has been described as “complicated”. ‘Man United value Eze at around £50 million, however Palace are keen to keep hold of the England international and are unlikely to consider any offers below that release clause value. ‘According to Jacobs, Eze, who has been described as a “superstar”. has a preference for staying in London, though this is not an absolute or a dealbreaker, meaning the door remains open for Manchester United if they are able to strike a deal with the Eagles for Eze. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested, while Serie A giants Napoli are also keen.’

GiveMeSport add that Eze could arrive ‘alongside’ Osimhen with a separate report on talkSPORT indicating a sensational swap deal could be on the cards.

Serie A side Napoli, who are Osimhen’s parent club, ‘would only be willing to pay a fraction of the £72million United paid for Hojlund’ and a potential deal to swap the duo may be a possibility.

Despite that, ‘sources have told talkSPORT a potential swap deal is “complicated”‘ despite Hojlund’s place in Amorim’s thoughts ‘looking increasingly vulnerable’.