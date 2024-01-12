Man Utd transfer: Jadon Sancho explains Old Trafford exit after completing ‘dream’ Dortmund move

Jadon Sancho has joined Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Jadon Sancho explains Borussia Dortmund “is like a home” to him after completing his loan move from Man Utd until the end of the season.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three Premier League matches of the season but was dropped from the squad to face Arsenal in their 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium back in early September.

Erik ten Hag told reporters that the England international had been omitted from the squad because of poor performances in training – but Sancho took to social media to deny those claims and insist that he’d been made a “scapegoat” for their below-par start to the season.

Sancho eventually deleted that post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag with the Dutchman subsequently banning the 23-year-old from the first-team training facilities.

That has led to a complete breakdown in their relationship and Sancho has now managed to secure a move back to Dortmund, where he spent four years before his £72m m0ve to Old Trafford in 2021.

Speaking to the Dortmund media team about returning to Signal Iduna Park, Sancho began: “It’s so nice to be back.

“Dortmund is like a home to me. This is where my career as a professional footballer started. That was always my dream. I’m happy to be back here again.

“Of course [I am raring to go]. I want to get started! I think my team-mates will make it easy for me to get started here.

“I still know some of the players. And they’ll feel just like me. They really want to get going too.

“[The plan is] to start winning matches, scoring goals and setting up goals. I can hardly wait.”

When asked to explain why he had chosen to join Dortmund for a second spell, Sancho added: “It’s down to how I’ve been received by the fans here. Then the discussions with Edin Terzic, Sebastian Kehl, Hans-Joachim Watzke, Marco Reus and other players. All of that has ensured that it now feels like the right decision.”

Former Newcastle midfielder Kieron Dyer remembers watching Sancho in a Man City Under-18s match and being worried about a “red flag” over his attitude.

Dyer told talkSPORT: “He was a wonderkid growing up. He was the talk of everybody in the academies at that time.

“I was coaching and when I watched Man City he was unstoppable. It was the youth team, so the under-18s and he was incredible.

“He was probably 17 years old and everyone wanted him – he could have his pick, he’d just dominate every team.

“They played Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup final and played against Reece James and Reece James got the better of him, which can happen to anyone, but he quit on his team in the Youth Cup final.

“He just mentally went and I kind of had a red flag against him then and thought that’s a bit weird.

“He’s got the world at his feet and alright, he’s had a bad game but he’s quit on his teammates.

“You could see the life had gone out of him, he’d stopped tracking back and sort of given up and was basically mentally gone.”