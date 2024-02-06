Man Utd have set Jadon Sancho’s new price tag at between £40m and £50m ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the new Premier League season before being omitted from Erik ten Hag’s squad for their 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in September,

Ten Hag insisted that Sancho had been left out because of his poor performances in training but the Man Utd winger took to social media to deny his manager’s claims and say he was being made a “scapegoat” for the club’s early-season form.

Sancho eventually deleted the post but refused to apologise to Ten Hag with the Man Utd boss banning him from the first-team facilities until his winter exit.

The Red Devils allowed Sancho to leave Old Trafford on loan in the January transfer window with the England international joining Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season.

It looks unlikely that Sancho has a future at Man Utd, at least while Ten Hag is still at the club, with Man Utd hoping they can recoup some of the £72m they spent on him in 2021.

But Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl insists it will be “very difficult” for the Bundesliga side to sign Sancho in the summer.

When asked about inserting a permanent option into the loans, Kehl told Sky Germany: “Unfortunately for both players [Sancho and Ian Maatsen], neither option was really realistic.

“If you know what we got for Jadon Sancho two and a half years ago, then you know also that it might now be very, very difficult.

“We naturally advocated for an option with him – and also with Ian – but the negotiating position was not such that we could implement it and so we will accept it for now.”

And now Football Insider claim that Man Utd ‘could ask for a fee of between £40-50million for outcast Jadon Sancho in the summer window’.

A source has told the website that the Red Devils ‘will demand a huge fee for the winger even though his valuation has plummeted since that deal’.

Man Utd are likely to be busy in the summer transfer window with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to revolutionise their footballing department and Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is understood to be a top target.

Football Insider claims Man Utd ‘are in pole position to sign’ Branthwaite with a source adding that the Red Devils are ‘leading the race for his signature as several Premier League sides prepare approaches in the off-season.’