According to reports, a ‘key’ detail ‘unlocked’ Manchester United’s deal to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte from Paris Saint-Germain.

So far this summer, Man Utd have paid around £150m to sign Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

After completing a double deal to sign De Ligt and Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, the Red Devils have turned their attention to signing a new centre-midfielder.

In recent months, it’s been widely reported that Ugarte is their top target. PSG’s high asking price made Man Utd consider cheaper alternatives, but the Uruguay international has remained their preferred option and he is closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

On Tuesday morning, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed a ‘deal has been sealed’ between Man Utd and PSG.

Romano said: “Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United, here we go! Deal sealed between clubs after personal terms agreed in July. €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons will be the final package. Ugarte will travel to Manchester as he ONLY wanted United… and United only wanted him. Done.”

A new report from The Daily Mail in their Man Utd confidential column reveals how Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recruitment team finalised the Ugarte transfer as a ‘key’ detail ‘unlocked’ the deal after ‘bridges were mended’.

The report explains.

‘The Ugarte deal went through after United’s technical director Jason Wilcox and director of player negotiations Matt Hargreaves flew to France on Monday to complete the final details with Paris Saint-Germain. ‘Sporting director Dan Ashworth stayed in Manchester to oversee negotiations for Scott McTominay’s £26m move to Napoli and Hannibal Mejbri’s £9.5m transfer to Burnley, as well as Jadon Sancho’s possible departure before the end of the transfer window.’

‘United believe a fee of £42m plus £8.4m in add-ons for Ugarte is an attractive deal for one of the best midfield prospects in world football. ‘What was also significant about Monday’s talks in Paris was the presence of Ugarte’s agent Jorge Mendes who was overseeing his second player sale to United this summer following Leny Yoro’s move from Lille to Old Trafford. ‘It’s fair to say that Mendes’ relationship with United was more than a little strained after Cristiano Ronaldo’s acrimonious departure in November 2022 following a bombshell TV interview with Piers Morgan. But the transfers of Ugarte and Yoro are a sign that it’s water under the bridge and the Portuguese super-agent sees Old Trafford as a desirable destination for his clients again.’

Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling could join Ugarte in joining Man Utd as journalist Ben Jacobs claims the two clubs have had talks “over a swap deal”.

“Chelsea and Manchester United have held an exploratory conversation over a swap deal for Jadon Sancho and Raheem Sterling. Sancho also pursued by Juventus,” Jacobs said.

“Sterling not involved in talks yet. He is open to the move, as reported, but obstacles to overcome with #CFC first.”

He added: “Talks over Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho centred on all options, including a loan.

“Players are open to the move, but only club-to-club talks for now. Sterling has yet to speak to any club directly. Sancho also considering Juventus.”