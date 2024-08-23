Man Utd transfer: Sixth signing after Ugarte to have ‘medical next week’ as Romano reveals fee

Man Utd will make another summer signing next week with Sekou Kone set to complete a move to Old Trafford, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Kone would become the Red Devils sixth signing of the summer with Manuel Ugarte expected to seal a move from Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days.

Man Utd have already got transfers for Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui over the line as the board look to give Erik ten Hag the tools to be successful this season.

Romano revealed yesterday that a deal to sign Ugarte from French giants PSG was in the “final stages” with the Uruguay international set to join in a loan with obligation to buy transfer.

The Italian wrote on X: “Manchester United are now close to getting Manu Ugarte deal done! As revealed last week, #MUFC want to proceed with loan + obligation to buy and meeting with PSG was positive. No bids for Ederson — Man Utd want Ugarte, details being discussed. Deal at final stages.”

Football Insider have also reported that Man Utd are ‘close to completing the signing’ of Ugarte with PSG’s willingness to allow a loan move going ‘a long way to getting the deal over the line’.

A permanent deal this summer had been a ‘sticking point for the Premier League giants as they haven’t been keen to pay the £50million asking price’.

And now Man Utd ‘expect the transfer to be completed before the 31st August cut-off as Erik ten Hag aims to enhance his midfield options’ with Ugarte ‘keen on moving to England, as he has fallen down the pecking order with the French outfit’.

But the Red Devils’ business seems unlikely to end there with Romano confirming yesterday that 18-year-old Kone will sign for Man Utd from Guidars FC.

Romano wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Man United agree deal to sign 2006 born Mali international talent Sékou Koné from Guidars FC, here we go! Koné was on the list of several clubs but United have agreed deal today. Considered top talent, he’s part of long term plans similar to Chido Obi Martin.”

And today Romano added more detail to his previous story, revealing that Kone will undergo a “medical” next week before completing a £1m transfer to Old Trafford.

Romano said on X: “More on exclusive news on Sékou Koné to join Manchester United. Deal 100% agreed and done, documents will be signed after medical next week. £1m transfer fee plus several add-ons based on performances. 2006 born Mali international talent considered as smart investment.”