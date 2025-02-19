Man Utd are ‘in talks’ to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde as part of a ‘deep reconstruction’ of the club’s squad, according to reports.

The Red Devils sacked Erik ten Hag at the end of October after giving the Dutchman an extension to his contract in the summer following an FA Cup win, despite their poor Premier League campaign.

Ruben Amorim was hired in November as his successor but results and performances have only got worse under the Portuguese head coach.

Man Utd could only support Amorim with a single signing in the form of Patrick Dorgu as the Red Devils are close to their Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR) limit.

And that could impact their ability to do business in the summer too but there are likely to be wholesale changes in order to provide Amorim with players capable of executing his formation, playing style and philosophy.

It has already been confirmed today by journalist Ben Jacobs that Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda has “verbally agreed personal terms” with Man Utd ahead of a potential summer move.

And now reports in Spain claim that Barcelona defender Kounde ‘is in talks’ with Man Utd as the Red Devils are ‘willing to reach’ €80m (£66m) for the France international.

Kounde is said to be ‘extremely angry’ after Barcelona boss Hansi Flick punished him for arriving late to a technical briefing by putting him on the bench for their match at the weekend against Rayo Vallecano.

And now Man Utd is ‘trying to take advantage of to try to convince him to leave Camp Nou in the summer’ with Amorim looking ‘to carry out a deep reconstruction of the squad’.

‘In addition to many sales, he also wants to make a significant number of signings’ in the summer and Kounde has now ‘slipped into his sights, and he considers him an ideal candidate to solve the problems that exist in the rearguard.’

Man Utd ‘can present an incredible offer to Joan Laporta and Deco’ and ‘could put 80 million euros on the table, a spectacular figure, in addition to offering Kounde an exorbitant salary’.

Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has named Man Utd as his flops of the season with the Red Devils unlikely to qualify for Europe via the Premier League.

Hamann told Prime Casino: “It would be harsh or wrong to pick a player, but I think if you look at United, it’s gone from bad to worse. Amorim came in with a lot of hopes and credit that he’s the man.

“Because with Ten Hag, I was talking about him leaving, but he wins the FA Cup, he stays on, and they didn’t really progress. Nothing really changes.

“Amorim comes in. With what he’s done at Sporting, you think he’s the guy who’s going to turn it around. Even his points average is worse than before. Another low against Tottenham. United have been dreadful.

“I know that opposition fans are probably thriving and being happy; celebrating their downfall, but I think the league needs a good Man United.

“They won’t be taking part in the Champions League. They were there last year, but then they got knocked out in a group with Munich, Galatasaray and FC Copenhagen. It’s sad to see.

“Obviously I’m a supporter of Liverpool, I support all my former clubs, but to see what’s happened to them over the last 10 years since Ferguson left is a shame really.”

