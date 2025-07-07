Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi “hopes to join” Man Utd this summer after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League, according to his close friend Julius Aghahowa.

The Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League under Ruben Amorim in the season just gone as the Portuguese head coach failed to improve performances or results.

Only four Premier League sides scored fewer goals than Man Utd with Amorim’s side bagging just 44 goals in 38 matches last term.

That has left Man Utd looking to improve their attack in the opening couple of months of the transfer window with Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha signing from Wolves for £62.5m.

Bids have also been lodged for Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford, although nothing has been agreed, while there is rumoured interest in former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer.

But there is also focus elsewhere with a report claiming that Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is ‘close’ to joining and now former Nigeria international Julius Aghahowa has created rumours that Leicester City star Ndidi could be heading to Old Trafford.

Former Wigan Athletic and Shakhtar Donetsk striker Aghahowa, who is believed to be a close friend of Ndidi, has revealed that the Leicester City midfielder “hopes to join” Man Utd over Everton and Al-Ahli, who are also showing interest.

Aghahowa told Africa Foot: “While Everton and Al-Ahli’s interest is obvious, Ndidi hopes to join Manchester United. He wants to take a step up by signing for a big club like Manchester United.

“It would be an excellent move for someone I consider one of the best African central midfielders of recent years. He’s powerful, capable of pressing, winning back balls, and creating space with his long diagonal runs.”

A report in the UK insisted that Ndidi wanted to leave Leicester this summer with Man Utd and Everton interested in the midfielder, who has a £9m release clause.

Aghahowa added: “Wilfred is the player the Red Devils need in midfield. He’s surprisingly generous and capable of repeating efforts and covering a lot of space. He would be a considerable asset to the Manchester club if the transfer were to go through.”

Former Man Utd chief scout Mick Brown recently insisted that there will be a lot of competition for Ndidi’s signature because of his low release clause.

Brown told Football Insider last month: “It might prove difficult to get over the line because there are a lot of clubs who have been made aware of that release clause he’s got.

“But I expect them to make an attempt to bring him in ahead of these clubs. Either way, it looks like he’s definitely leaving Leicester.”